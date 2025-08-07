The UAE also barred a Sudanese airliner from taking off from Abu Dhabi airport, the Sudanese authority said [Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

The United Arab Emirates has banned Sudanese planes from landing at its airports, Sudan’s state news agency quoted its Civil Aviation Authority as saying on Wednesday, in the latest sign of tension between the two countries.

The UAE also barred a Sudanese airliner from taking off from Abu Dhabi airport, the Sudanese authority said.

Sudan’s authority voiced surprise at the reported decision and said it was following up with airlines to reprogramme reservations for passengers arriving in and departing from the Gulf country.

Abu Dhabi authorities did not immediately comment on the Sudanese statement.

Sudan cut diplomatic relations with the UAE in May, saying the Gulf nation was aiding the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces with supplies of advanced weaponry in the country’s devastating civil war that broke out in April 2023.

The UAE has repeatedly denied such charges.