Paramilitary forces killed more than 100 civilians in an attack on a city in southern Sudan on Thursday, according to an association of doctors, in the latest large-scale accusation of an atrocity of the country’s civil war.

The paramilitary fighters, called the Rapid Support Forces, said on Thursday that they had attacked the city of Nahud, which had been held by the Sudanese military along a highway connecting territory it holds with Darfur — a western region that has become a stronghold for the Rapid Support Forces.

At least 542 civilians have been killed in the region in just three weeks, the U.N. human rights chief, Volker Türk, said on Thursday, adding that the real toll is likely much higher.

“The horror unfolding in Sudan knows no bounds,” he said in a statement about the war. “My fears are all the greater given the ominous warning by the R.S.F. of ‘bloodshed’ ahead of imminent battles.”