After the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is now gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War which stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Pallavi Joshi, and Raima Sen in key roles. Ahead of the film’s release, noted author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy heaped praises on Vivek Agnihotri and his film.

Sudha Murthy On Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’

Speaking about the film, Sudha Murty said, “It is really heart-touching. I understand the role of a woman because she is a mother, she is a wife, and she is also a career person. It is very hard to balance your family and your work. But some people are fortunate. In my case, my parents stayed upstairs, and I stayed downstairs, which is why I could do better. And all these women (in The Vaccine War) did not have that.”

She continued, “It is not easy for a woman to pursue her career with children. She requires good family support. I always say, ‘Behind every successful woman, there is an understanding man, otherwise she cannot do it.’ In this film, the children were small but they will be proud of their mother and what she has done. For a common person, they will not understand what is Covaxin, but this movie really shows the effort and the selfless work that all scientists did so that we all can live in a democratic India, happily and healthily. That is a very important message, I realised.”

Thank you @SmtSudhaMurty ji for your inspiring words at the screening of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. pic.twitter.com/xw5Jpa8iLL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 18, 2023

Sudha further spoke about the film, and said that with his upcoming film, Vivek Agnihotri has shown that ‘the real wealth is in your confidence’.

“For thousands of years we have been slaves, so we have lost our identity, our courage, our capacity. We have tremendous potential, but that is not unleashed because we are always worried that ‘we won’t be able to do it’. But we can do it. That is the message (in the film). Not in the medical field only, but in any field, we can do it. We should believe in ourselves. The beauty is not in clothes or makeup. It is in the courage and confidence that we have. This film tells us that the real wealth is our confidence. Please unleash your potential, all Indians. Be hardworking, be ethical and be proud that you are Indian,” Sudha concluded.

The Vaccine War Trailer: Shows India’s Fight Against COVID-19

The trailer provides a glimpse into the world of the film provides a glimpse into the unwavering commitment of scientists who played a pivotal role in creating the homegrown BBV152 vaccine, commonly known as Covaxin. Developed through a collaboration between Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology, this vaccine serves as the central focus of the movie.

The 180-second teaser wastes no time in setting the stage for the film’s central theme. Right from the start, we witness a senior scientist portrayed by Nana Patekar, expressing unwavering confidence in their ability to develop a vaccine. However, he emphasizes the importance of keeping it top-secret in the name of “national security.”

As the trailer unfolds, a thought-provoking question is raised by a television journalist, played by Raima Sen, regarding whether India’s medical infrastructure can safeguard its colossal population of 1.3 billion people. She firmly asserts, “No, India cannot accomplish this.”

The trailer quickly introduces a scene featuring a whiteboard displaying the phrase “Only science can triumph in this battle,” underscoring the film’s primary focus.

Several characters in the film ponder whether the virus is a result of a natural mutation or if it was created in a laboratory through reverse engineering.

As the trailer progresses, it highlights the unyielding dedication of Indian scientists in their quest to develop the vaccine, despite the fear surrounding the virus and the multitude of challenges they encounter. Patekar’s character delivers an inspiring message to his team: “This is a war, and we are all soldiers. From today onwards, we must maintain unwavering focus, just like Arjun aiming for the fish’s eye.”

The film will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.

