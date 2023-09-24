S uella Braverman has given her public backing to armed officers who handed in their guns after a colleague was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba.

The Home Secretary said that firearms officers have to make “split-second decisions” and “mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties”.

Kaba, 24, was unarmed when he was shot and killed in Streatham Hill last year.

The officer charged with his murder – identified only as NX121 – appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A source told the BBC that at least 100 firearms officers had handed in their permit to carry firearms as a result of the charge.

The Met said that officers were concerned that the charge “signals a shift in the way the decisions they take in the most challenging circumstances will be judged”.

Reacting to the reports, Ms Braverman wrote on X: “We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society. In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures.

“They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them.

“That’s why I have launched a review to ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all.”

Senior officers, including Scotland Yard chief Sir Mark Rowley, have been meeting with firearms officers in recent days to reflect on the murder charge.

Mr Kaba died on September 5 last year from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The officer fired one shot that passed through the windscreen of the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving and hit him in the head.

A spokesperson from the force said: “The Met has a significant firearms capability and we continue to have armed officers deployed in communities across London as well as at other sites including Parliament, diplomatic premises, airports etc.”

“Our priority is to keep the public safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and are exploring contingency options, should they be required.”

There are more than 3,000 firearms officers working across a number of units at the Met.