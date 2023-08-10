Sharing a video of clashes between teens and riot police that saw nine arrested on Wednesday, she wrote: “We cannot allow the kind of lawlessness seen in some American cities to come to the streets of the UK. The police have my full backing to do whatever necessary to ensure public order.

“Those responsible must be hunted down & locked up. I expect nothing less from the Metropolitan Police and have requested a full incident report.”

Police arrested two ringleaders suspected of sparking the Oxford Street chaos with a viral social media post, as well as seven others for alleged offences including suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Officers also issued 34 dispersal orders amid fears of the “steaming” craze which sees flash mobs of thieves rapidly descend on stores to overwhelm security. Landmark stores on Oxford St pulled down shutters.

It came after a post spread on TikTok and Snapchat in the days leading up to the carnage urged young people to “rob JD Sports” at 3pm on Wednesday.

The viral post invited would-be looters to wear a “dress code” of a “bally [balaclava] and gloves”

“Don’t come if you can’t run”, it warned before adding: “Don’t bring any weapons”.

PA

The disorder is said to have started with a group of teens pressed up against the Microsoft Experience Centre on Regent Street. Far right accounts shared videos of the clashes accusing the young people of “looting” at the retail centre for the software giants.

Police later clarified there were no reports of looting or people attempting to gain entry to the flagship building.

REUTERS

TikTok terror Mizzy was swept up in the carnage as he was stopped and searched despite claiming he was only in the area to go to the cinema in Leicester Square for a friend’s birthday.

He told his followers on Wednesday that he had now been barred for 48 hours from Westminster, but insisted: “I didn’t do nothing.

“I didn’t start that event, that event has nothing to do with me. I did not go around telling people to loot shops, because that’s bummy behaviour.”

Mizzy – real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro – has claimed to have turned his life around and is returning to school following a mental health crisis.

In an update on Thursday, City of Westminster Police said: “Throughout Wednesday, officers maintained a high-visibility presence within the OxfordStreet area.”

It added: “Four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the dispersal order, one person was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, one person arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one person was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

“Earlier in the afternoon, officers arrested two people in Essex for conspiracy to commit robbery following online social media posts.”