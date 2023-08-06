Suge Knight might be called as a witness for the prosecution if a recent search of Keefe D‘s home turns up any evidence that could be used to kickstart a 2Pac murder trial.

According to Radar Online, Keefe D’s own statements may be used against him, as the ex-Crip gang member has stated on numerous occasions that he was seated beside the person who allegedly shot and killed ‘Pac.

Since Knight was driving the BMW shuttling 2Pac away from the Las Vegas hotel on the night of his murder (September 7, 1996), the former Death Row Records head honcho would be a key witness in the case for the prosecution.

What’s more, Knight — who previously refused to cooperate with authorities who were investigating the murder of his Death Row signee — may be compelled to testify by subpoena if the case goes to trial.

Keefe D, who is also the uncle of Orlando Anderson — the man previously thought responsible for killing 2Pac (real name Tupac Shakur) — has been very touchy about the subject.

In an interview clip with The Art of Dialogue that was published last month, Keefe D struggled to hide his annoyance when he was asked if DeAndre “Dre” Smith was actually the one who fatally shot ‘Pac on September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.

Smith was allegedly one of four men in the white Cadillac that pulled up alongside 2Pac and Suge Knight that fateful night. Detectives believe he was sat in the back of the car next to Anderson, the prime suspect in the case.

Keefe D previously admitted that he was also in the vehicle, with the shots being fired “from the backseat.”

“How do you feel about the people that feel like Big Dre, he shot 2Pac?” the interviewer asked. “‘Cause you did make a confession some years ago and you said that you gave the gun to Big Dre, but he got cold feet so Orlando, he ended up snatching the gun and shooting 2Pac.”

“Nah, big dawg. Nah,” Keefe D responded while throwing his hands up in frustration.

“Was Big Dre like that? Was he capable of doing that? Was he a shooter?” the interviewer probed.

“Them dudes was kids, man. Both of them dudes was kids back then,” Davis countered. “Dre was an All-CIF basketball player. He had a nice shot, dunking, all that shit. Dre was an athlete. He wasn’t about that.”

“So he didn’t pull the trigger?” Keefe D was asked once more, to which he replied: “Man! We already discussed that! What, you trying to get me in jail again?!”

But Keefe D has also blamed Diddy for jamming him up with the 2Pac murder, claiming that the Bad Boy Records founder was wholly responsible for the downfall of the West Coast rap empire.

“If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullshit,” he stated. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bullshit. Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game.

“It really crashed two people’s empire in one night. Mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. [Diddy] the only one still balling. He made our shit go down, man… He won’t even look out or nothing. Because he pitted us against each other, which was kinda smart. We’re Crips and Suge was Bloods.”

All the evidence retrieved from Keefe D’s home is currently being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury, although a police official said it could take months for the grand jury to decide whether to indict anyone.