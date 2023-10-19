The first song from Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film The Archies, titled Sunoh, was released on Thursday, October 19. The song features the debutants Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda as the iconic characters from the Archie comics.

Sunoh first song from ‘The Archies’ out now

Sunoh is a catchy and upbeat track that showcases the lives of the teenagers in Riverdale, a fictional town where everything seems perfect. The song is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, and sung by Tejas. The lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and Dot.

The song introduces the main characters one by one: Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), the charismatic leader of the gang who loves music and sports; Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), the sweet and smart girl next door who has a crush on Archie; Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), the rich and glamorous newcomer who catches Archie’s eye; Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), the sarcastic and cynical writer who is Archie’s best friend; Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), the arrogant and competitive rival of Archie; Cheryl Blossom (Dot), the manipulative and spoiled queen bee of Riverdale High; and Kevin Keller (Yuvraj Menda), the openly gay and friendly classmate of Archie and his friends.

(Also read: Suhana Khan Credits Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan As Her ‘Biggest Source Of Guidance’; Check Out Her New Poster From The Archies)

The song is a lively and soothing number that features Agastya Nanda and his friends singing along. Suhana Khan makes her entrance in Riverdale on skates, while Khushi Kapoor explores the scenic spot on her bike.

The song also gives a glimpse of the various settings and scenarios that will be explored in the film, such as the school, the diner, the football field, the dance floor, the lake house, and the mysterious woods. The song ends with a group shot of The Archies, the band formed by Archie and his friends.

(Also read: Zoya Akhtar Introduces Characters From Her ‘The Archies’: Suhana Khan As Veronica, Agastya Nanda As Archie, Khushi Kapoor As Betty; Pics Inside)

The Archies

The Archies is Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the popular comic book series that has been running since 1941. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this live-action musical will take place in 1960s India and is inspired by the beloved teenagers of Riverdale. The film is expected to be a musical comedy-drama that will capture the essence of the comics while adding a modern twist. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

The upcoming film marks the debut of two star kids – Suhana Khan, the daughter of renowned couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Both Suhana and Agastya are stepping into the limelight for the first time with this project, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the film. As the talented young actors join the cast, fans and the industry eagerly await their performances and look forward to witnessing their potential on the big screen.

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related