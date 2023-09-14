Key takeaways

The Sui Network has launched Google, Twitch and Facebook logins for decentralised applications.

The zkLogin feature allows users to benefit from the privacy and ownership-preserving features of dApps.

Sui Network launches zkLogin feature for dApps

Layer-one blockchain Sui Network announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has launched a new feature that allows users to sign up for Sui-powered apps without having to manage an external crypto wallet or seed phrase.

The zkLogin feature allows users to log into decentralised applications (dApps) by using their Google, Facebook, and Twitch login details.

The company pointed out that the feature enables users to join the Sui ecosystem without having to install a wallet or manage seed phrases. This means that developers can offer users the option to authenticate with their favourite dApps using their existing accounts with Google, Facebook, Twitch, and other third-party providers

Sui Network said it plans to integrate with Microsoft, Apple, WeChat and Amazon in the future.

zkLogin provides privacy for users

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, stated that;

“By enabling users to access dApps with the social logins they have grown comfortable using, zkLogin removes a major hurdle for bringing the benefits of blockchain-based applications to billions of mainstream users. I am looking forward to seeing what the talented builders and developers in the Sui community will create using this new network capability.”

According to the team, the feature ensures that users will still benefit from the distinct privacy and ownership which are offered by dApps.

zkLogin could also make it easier for more decentralised applications to onboard users to their platforms. Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs, believes that Sui Network has taken a giant step in addressing a major frustration for Web3 users. He stated that

“Too many individuals – whose everyday lives would benefit from blockchain technologies – are irretrievably lost at our doorstep, frustrated at installing web3 wallets and managing seed phrases. zkLogin on Sui applies a login pattern that is well-known, simple and effective in this new arena. This technology, now on Sui, is the biggest opportunity so far to remove these barriers and onboard a billion new users to the next generation of connected experiences.”