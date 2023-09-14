Sui Network launches Google, Twitch and Facebook logins for DApps

Layer-one blockchain Sui Network has taken a step towards simplifying Web3 onboarding, allowing users to sign up for Sui-powered apps without having to manage an external crypto wallet or seed phrase.

In a Sept. 13 press release the Sui Foundation shared that users would be able to login into decentralized applications (DApps) by using Google, Facebook, and Twitch login details via a new zkLogin (Zero Knowledge login) feature.

Instead of dealing with pesky Web3 wallets, users can log in the same way they’re used to on other areas of the internet.

“By enabling users to access dApps with the social logins they have grown comfortable using, zkLogin removes a major hurdle for bringing the benefits of blockchain-based applications to billions of mainstream users,” said Sui Foundation managing director, Greg Siourounis.

Onboarding has long been a pain point for the blockchain industry, with users both new and experienced, complaining of a wide range usability issues — including the need to sign for transactions, maintain seed phrases and provide long strings of incomprehensible information to use certain DApps.

In a statement Adeniyi Abiodun, the co-founder and CPO of Mysten Labs, made note of this concern.

“Too many individuals – whose everyday lives would benefit from blockchain technologies – are irretrievably lost at our doorstep, frustrated at installing web3 wallets and managing seed phrases.”

The Sui Foundation explained that the zkLogin feature allows users to benefit from the privacy and ownership preserving features of blockchain-based applications without having to sacrifice on security.

Zero knowledge proof technology works by allowing one party to prove the truth of a certain assertion without revealing any information beyond the simple fact that the assertion is in fact true.

Other firms try their hand at Web3 onboarding

However, the Sui Foundation hasn’ been alone in breaking down the barriers to wider Web3 adoption.

On Aug. 28 cryptocurrency exchange DYOR announced that it was developing a social media-like application for users to interact with the decentralized finance (DeFi) market in a bid to lower the usability barrier of what’s often regarded as a complex facet of crypto markets.

Similarly, a new Web3 gaming company called Moxy has been attempting to onboard gamers into the Web3 world, by leveraging a slightly different approach to blockchain gaming. Instead of utilizing play-to-earn economics, Moxy has created a competition-based esports platform where players can bet against each other and earn cryptocurrency.

Another major shift in onboarding has been the rise of Telegram trading bots such as Unibot and BananaGun, allowing traders to snipe new tokens and hunt airdrops from within the Telegram application.

