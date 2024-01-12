In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, the crew discusses our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview (we played several hours at a recent event), our very highly-rated Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review, and we circle back to our video game release calendar to highlight the 2024 games we’re most excited for that don’t have solid release dates yet.

Watch The Podcast:

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:04:00 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Preview

00:31:08 – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Review

01:02:14 – What Has Alex Been Playing Rapid Fire Edition

01:09:04 – Most Anticipated Video Games of 2024 Without Release Dates

01:50:08 – Housekeeping