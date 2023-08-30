Konami has announced that it is delaying Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. However, Konami didn’t specify a new release date.

In a statement on its website, Konami said, “Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve.”

Konami didn’t actually provide a new release date, just that the development team needs more time to work on the game. Konami also didn’t explicitly state that the remaster was delayed to 2024, but its phrasing heavily implies that it will most likely not be coming out this year anymore.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars was first announced in 2022 and set for a 2023 release. At Tokyo Game Show last year, Konami confirmed that it would fix the original’s flawed localization, as well as add modern features such as enhanced graphics and quality of life options like being able to speed up battles.

The game will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

A spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, is being developed by former Konami employees at Rabbit & Bear Studios. It was also recently announced that the game was being delayed to Q2 2024.

