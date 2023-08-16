Madden NFL fans: start the biggest Madden season early with Madden NFL 24! EA Play members can hop into a 10-hour trial of the game right now – three days before release. With early Madden NFL 24 access, you’ll experience new gameplay depth that delivers more control and realism on Xbox Series X|S through the next evolution of FieldSENSE, and the debut of SAPIEN Technology which makes characters more human and anatomically correct.

EA Play members can perfect their tackling skills by jumping into Madden NFL 24 now and earn member-only rewards, including a special Welcome Pack for Madden Ultimate Team – featuring four Elite Players – as well as recurring Ultimate Packs throughout the season.

In addition to Madden NFL 24, here are even more member content and rewards available now in EA Play:

Battlefield 2042 Lacuna Vehicle Skin – Now to September 1

Lacuna Vehicle Skin – Now to September 1 Apex Legends Terminal Bliss Weapon Charm – Now to September 11

Terminal Bliss Weapon Charm – Now to September 11 Apex Legends Resurrection Supercharge Pack – Now to September 11

Resurrection Supercharge Pack – Now to September 11 Need for Speed Unbound Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – Aug 16 to October 9

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – Aug 16 to October 9 PGA TOUR EA Golf Polo Shirts – Now to September 20

EA Golf Polo Shirts – Now to September 20 NHL 23 WOC August Bag – Now to August 31

WOC August Bag – Now to August 31 F1 23 5000 XP Boost – Now to August 31

5000 XP Boost – Now to August 31 FIFA 23 Futties Super Loan Pack – Now to August 21

Futties Super Loan Pack – Now to August 21 FIFA 23 FUT Hero Jay-Jay Okocha Tifo Set – Now to August 31

FUT Hero Jay-Jay Okocha Tifo Set – Now to August 31 FIFA 23 Pro Clubs Women’s Tournament Neck Tattoo – Now to August 31

Pro Clubs Women’s Tournament Neck Tattoo – Now to August 31 FIFA 23 VOLTA Australia Outfit and Coins – Now to August 31

VOLTA Australia Outfit and Coins – Now to August 31 FIFA 23 FUT Season 8 XP Boost – Now to August 31

FUT Season 8 XP Boost – Now to August 31 Madden NFL 24 MUT EA Play Welcome Pack – Available now!

MUT EA Play Welcome Pack – Available now! Madden NFL 24 MUT EA Play August Pack – Now to August 31

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC members receive EA Play at no additional cost with their Game Pass subscription. Members enjoy great player benefits, including in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, trials of select brand-new titles like F1 23 and Super Mega Baseball 4, access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles, and 10% off purchases of Electronic Arts digital content.

Visit the EA Play page for more details, and to stay up to date on the latest from EA Play, follow EA Play on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Please see EA.com/EA-Play/Terms for terms and conditions.