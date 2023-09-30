Suji ki Kheer or Rava Kheer or Rava Payasam is a super quick, easy and tasty pudding made with semolina, milk, nuts and flavored with cardamom powder. The Sooji Kheer or Rava Kheer recipe gets done in about 20 minutes and is so simple that even a newbie can make it easily. I usually make this Sooji Kheer like the way I make Seviyan Kheer. This dessert fits in well as festive food too. So, make it during Diwali, Holi, etc. and enjoy with your families. Here are some more Diwali Sweets Recipes that are absolutely try worthy.

About Suji ki Kheer

Suji Kheer is one of the variations of the classic Indian Kheer made with basmati rice. As I have mentioned above, this kheer is made with rava or suji; which is ground coarse semolina or cream of wheat.

Whole milk, nuts, raisins and green cardamom powder are some more ingredients added to the Rava Payasam.

I keep the consistency of this Sooji Kheer a bit thin and not thick like a porridge. But if you like a slightly thick porridge consistency, then you can simmer it for more time. In this case, add less sugar than what is mentioned in the recipe.

While makig the Rava Payasam, at times, I add some extra ghee (clarified butter). However, you can reduce the amount of ghee. The addition of ghee makes the Sooji Kheer richer and flavorful.

In this Sooji Kheer recipe, I have added cashews, raisins and chironji (charoli). If you want, then you can also add chopped almonds and sliced pistachios.

The quantity of these can vary as per your taste and preference. So, feel free to include dry fruits of your choice or whatever is available in your pantry.

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Suji ki Kheer

1. Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a thick bottomed pan or sauce pan.

2. Add 2 tablespoons cashews and fry them in the ghee for about 1 minute on low heat.

If you want to add almonds and pistachios to the dish, then add the chopped almonds and sliced pistachios at this step.

3. Add 3 tablespoons sooji (rava or semolina).

4. Sauté and stir continuously on low heat.

5. The sooji would start to release its aroma. You will also see ghee separating from the sooji. Takes about 3 to 4 minutes on low heat.

Stir continuously so that the sooji gets fried evenly. The cashews would also become golden by then.

6. Add 3 cups milk to the pan and stir to combine.

7. Then add 4 to 4.5 tablespoons raw sugar (or white sugar) and stir again. If using edible camphor, add now.

I generally add edible camphor, when I am offering the sweet as bhog or naivedyam to our beloved deities.

8. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Simmer on low heat until the rava granules are softened. Cook for about 11 to 12 minutes on low heat after you add the sugar.

9. Lastly add ¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder (4 cardamoms crushed to a powder in a mortar-pestle ), 1 tablespoon raisins (kishmish) and 1 tablespoon chironji or charoli (optional).

10. Stir the kheer and turn off the heat.

11. Serve Sooji Kheer or Rava Payasam hot, warm or refrigerate and then serve chilled. You can also have it with Poori or as an after-dinner dessert.

How to serve Rava Payasam

This Rava Payasam works extremely well as an after-dinner dessert. You can serve it hot, warm or chilled. It also tastes supreme when served with poori or paratha.

Overall, a hassle-free dessert that does not take much time to prepare and yet tastes good. This Sooji Kheer is a definite hit during all your festive celebrations too.

Suji ki Kheer | Rava Payasam By Dassana Amit Suji ki Kheer or Rava Payasam is a quick, tasty and easy to prepare pudding made with semolina, milk, nuts and flavored with green cardamom powder. Prep Time 2 minutes mins Cook Time 18 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark while making the recipe Heat ghee in a pan. Then add cashews and sauté for about a minute on low heat.

Add suji and fry till the sooji becomes fragrant.

Stir continuously so that the suji or rava gets fried evenly. This takes about 3 to 4 minutes on a low heat. The cashews would also become golden by then.

Add milk and stir to mix.

Add sugar. If using edible camphor, add now.

Stir and bring the kheer to a gentle simmer. Cook for about 11 to 12 minutes on low heat after you add the sugar. You can thicken the kheer more if you prefer.

Lastly add cardamom powder, raisins and chironji.

Stir the kheer and turn off the heat.

Serve Suji ki Kheer or Rava Payasam hot, warm or chilled. You can also have it with poori.

Store any leftover kheer in the refrigerator. It keeps well for 1 to 2 days. You can add nuts and dry fruits of your choice.

If you want to add almonds and pistachios to the kheer, then add the chopped almonds and sliced pistachios when you add cashews to the pan.

It is important to roast the rava before you cook it with the milk.

The consistency of the payasam can be adjusted by adding less or more milk. Nutrition Facts Suji ki Kheer | Rava Payasam Amount Per Serving Calories 287 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g22% Saturated Fat 6g38% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 4g Cholesterol 32mg11% Sodium 81mg4% Potassium 373mg11% Carbohydrates 32g11% Fiber 142g592% Sugar 23g26% Protein 9g18% Vitamin A 296IU6% Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) 0.2mg13% Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 0.3mg18% Vitamin B3 (Niacin) 1mg5% Vitamin B6 0.2mg10% Vitamin B12 1µg17% Vitamin C 1mg1% Vitamin D 2µg13% Vitamin E 0.2mg1% Vitamin K 2µg2% Calcium 302mg30% Vitamin B9 (Folate) 10µg3% Iron 4mg22% Magnesium 46mg12% Phosphorus 437mg44% Zinc 1mg7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Like what you see? Stay up to date with new recipes and ideas.

This Suji ki Kheer recipe from the blog archives first published in October 2014 has been updated and republished on September 2023.