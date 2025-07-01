Suki, an AI-backed voice tool for healthcare, announced its expanded integration with MEDITECH, an EHR company, enabling Suki to generate and forward clinically-generated notes directly into MEDITECH’s Expanse EHR offering.

The company’s Suki Assistant is an AI-enabled voice tool that generates notes, does dictation, recommends codes and answers clinicians’ questions. The offering can be used with EMRs to copy clinical notes into the EHR.

Suki and MEDITECH first partnered in 2024 when it introduced ambient clinical documentation plus in-Expanse dictation to MEDITECH health systems.

In a statement, Suki explained that Ambient clinical documentation enables clinicians to generate notes that represent a patient encounter.

In the process of integrating a voice-to-text capability into the EHR, clinicians can dictate into any field. This allows the content to appear in the MEDITECH Expanse EHR without the need for copying and pasting.

Additionally, Suki said the partnership will extend AI support to a broader spectrum of healthcare professionals, including nurses and home care staff.

“Suki was built on the belief that healthcare technology should disappear into the background, seamless, assistive and fully in service of the clinician. Comprehensive integration with the EHR is the only way to deliver on that promise,” Punit Soni, CEO and founder of Suki told MobiHealthNews.

“Our deeper integration with MEDITECH means notes are generated directly into the system of record, without disrupting clinician workflows or adding steps, this is ambient documentation done right.”

THE LARGER TREND

In April, Suki introduced a new feature that generates and stages prescription orders from ambient visits. The feature was made available as part Suki Assistant.

According to the company, the feature enabled clinicians to verbally dictate their prescription orders to Suki as part of their ambient encounter.

Last year, Suki collaborated with Google Cloud to enhance its Suki Assistant tool using Google’s Vertex AI platform. The collaboration enabled a select group of physicians to access Suki and Google Cloud’s patient summarization feature.

Suki also partnered with Zoom last year to use Suki’s AI engine, the Suki Platform, to generate clinical notes and integrate AI capabilities within its offerings.

Through the partnership, Suki enabled ambient clinical documentation during both Zoom telehealth visits and in-person visits.

Additionally, in 2024, Suki raised $70 million in Series D funding, bringing its total raise to $165 million.

In March, MEDITECH entered into a relationship with Missouri-based Citizens Memorial Hospital and Unite Us, a social care platform, to integrate MEDITECH’s Expanse EHR offering with Unite Us’ closed-loop referral system.

The collaboration aimed to help identify and address the social care needs of Unite Us’ patient populations.