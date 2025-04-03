





Suki, an AI-backed healthcare voice tool for healthcare, introduced a new feature that will generate and stage prescription orders from ambient visits. The new feature will be available as part of the company’s flagship product, Suki Assistant, which uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki said it will initially roll out the new capability to users of athenahealth’s electronic health record and subsequently through Epic, Oracle Health and MEDITECH in the coming weeks. According to the company, the new feature allows clinicians to speak their prescription orders to Suki as part of their ambient encounter. Suki will then be able to structure, code and stage the order. The company said that clinicians will then be able to submit the note seamlessly, thereby eliminating clicks and endless scrolling. “We’ve already successfully reduced documentation time for our clinicians by up to 72% with our AI Assistant, so it was a natural next step forward to develop the staging orders into Suki Assistant, the only AI Assistant for clinicians in the market today,” Punit Soni, CEO and founder of Suki, told MobiHealthNews in an email. “So many of our clinicians express how time-consuming orders can be, and inevitably, their impact on delaying patient care. Suki AI Assistant will enable clinicians to more timely initiate the proper next steps in the patient care journey and optimize their clinical hours.” THE LARGER TREND In March, Soni sat down with MobiHealthNews at the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition to discuss the evolution of the company and its experience at the conference. Punit said that in 2023, the company quadrupled its revenue, and in 2024, it tripled on top of that. He said that in 2025, he expects revenue to triple again. In 2024, Suki announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to enhance Suki Assistant using Google’s Vertex AI platform. Google’s Vertex AI is a search engine that allows organizations to build their own generative AI-enabled search engines. It enables companies to search patient data, including clinical sources like FHIR data and clinical notes. It also includes Med-PaLM, a generative AI technology that utilizes Google’s LLMs to answer medical questions. That same year, Suki partnered with Zoom, a maker of enterprise video conferencing platforms, to use Suki’s AI engine, Suki Platform, to generate clinical notes and embed AI capabilities into its offering. Suki Platform includes a suite of developer tools for technology companies looking to implement AI experiences into their offerings. Suki raised $70 million in Series D funding in 2024, bringing its total raise to $165 million. Hedosophia led the round with additional investment from Venrock and participation by existing investors Flare Capital, March Capital, inHealth Ventures and Breyer Capital. A report released last month by the Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI) on AI adoption in healthcare delivery systems revealed that ambient scribes are on target to be one of the fastest technology adoptions in the history of healthcare. The report offers an understanding of navigating early adoption, tracking progress while using the technology and delivering impact with early use. Other companies in the ambient AI space include DeepScribe, an AI-enabled clinical documentation tool for healthcare providers, which partnered with oncology-focused digital health company Flatiron Health to bring DeepScribe’s AI documentation to clinicians that use Flatiron’s OncoEMR, cloud-based electronic medical record platform.