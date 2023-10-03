Sukihana brought media personality and comedian Bobbi Althoff to the strip club with her recently – and it was just as awkward as one would expect based on the latter’s interviews.

Althoff has become known for her dry, purposefully awkward podcast episodes with the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, Offset and more, and she fully committed to the bit while out with Suki in Atlanta on Saturday (September 30).

While standing on stage at the club, Althoff looked as uncomfortable as humanly possible – but she made sure to let it be known she really did have a great time.

“Spent the day in Atlanta with the sweetest @sukihanagoat,” she wrote when sharing clips to her Instagram Story.

Sukihana took Bobbi Althoff to the strip club and had her on stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/55cAWd1zSO — Theviralthread (@thevirall) October 1, 2023

While she has a growing fan base that obviously includes the artists she’s sat down with, not everyone is a fan of Bobbi Althoff’s style of comedy, and that includes Jemele Hill.

Last Monday (September 25), the sports reporter shared a promotional clip of Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast episode with Offset, adding her thoughts about its broader implications for Hip Hop media.

“I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting,” she wrote. “Instead it just sadly points out how real Hip Hop journalism has been practically erased.

“Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood.”

Earlier this year, Elliott Wilson called out Drake for snubbing Hip Hop media following his off-beat interview with Althoff.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Soon after, when Akademiks shared a clip of Wilson interviewing Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami, the 6 God jumped into the comments section to throw shade at the Rap Radar Podcast host. Drizzy mocked the 52-year-old for “doing Yes Julz run up interviews” and urged him to accept the reality that the younger generation is currently running things.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote along with laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

Wilson caught wind of Drake’s comments and fired back on Twitter.

“Oh, it’s go time? Cool,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of Drizzy’s Instagram comment.