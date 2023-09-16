Sukhiana has addressed those who make negative remarks about her appearance by calling one of her partners to demonstrate her monetary worth.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday (September 14), the rapper and reality TV star clapped back at people calling her ugly and comparing her to Baby Bop from the ’90s children’s show, Barney & Friends.

“I know that ya’ll want me to change my nose,” she began. “Oh baby, I’ma show you what ugly is. I’ma show ya’ll what ugly is — now that I know that ya’ll mad, I’m ’boutta make ya’ll even more mad. Ya’ll be so prude and so classy, but really not happy in life.”

She proceeded to call a man she claims to be hooking up with, put him on speaker and told him that she was sitting on “this good-ass coochie.” When he said he wanted to get with her, she replied: “And I need some money … I’m a numbers type of girl.”

Check out the full clip of the two working out an arrangement below:

Sukihana was also recently accused of making “Black bitches look horrible” for her viral VMAs post, but she had her own thoughts on the matter.

The outspoken rapper “put it on da floor” while walking the carpet at the annual awards show earlier this week in New Jersey. She also shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it: “My first @vmas y’all knew who I was when y’all invited me #sukihana #vmas.”

Not everyone was a fan of her antics, with one person on Twitter sharing the clip and adding: “Let’s cancel Suki. She really make black bitches look horrible.”

“Y’all been looked horrible stop blaming me,” Suki retaliated.

She also responded to another critic who said that there’s a time and place for said behavior, sharing doctored photos of her on-the-ground pose in a Lion King scene and in The Last Supper painting.