Sulaimani tea is an Indian spiced tea popular in the Malabar region originated from the Arabs. Sulaimani Tea is believed to come into existence from the tradition of Arab. Let us learn to make Sulaimani Tea with step by step pictures and video.

I first saw & heard this Sulaimani Tea in the movie Ustad hotel which I saw long long back. When I happened to watch the movie again recently (though the reason being one of my favorite heroes movie) there was an urge of trying and here it is.

About Sulaimani Tea

Sulaimani Tea is believed to originate from the tradition of Arab though its popular in the Malabar region. It is said that Prophet Mohammed used to enjoy drinking a beverage called ‘ghava’ which had dates, black pepper and had no tea powder or even sugar added to it. With time,this drink kept changing and was introduced to the Malabar coast of India which was because of the Arab traders. Slowly the taste and flavors changed, tea was added to this drink in the Malabar region and this Sulaimani Tea became one of the popular drink there.

More Beverage Recipes

Popularity of Sulaimani Tea and Ustad hotel

Though this tea was known in the Malabar region,it became very popular after the famous malayalam movie ‘Ustad Hotel’ in which the grandfather and grandson of different generations bond with this tea. There is a scene where the grandson asks his grandfather what is special about this drink and he in return answers that ‘Every sulaimani requires a bit of love in it and when you drink it the whole world should slow down and come to standstill’. And being a Dulquer fan myself I wanted to try this tea since a long time and am so glad I did it finally.

Sulaimani Tea Video





Sulaimani Tea Ingredients

Spices – Cinnamon, Cloves, Cardamom and Ginger are used here.

Water – Regular drinking water is used for this tea instead of milk.

Sweetener – Normal white sugar is preferred but you can use cane sugar or brown sugar too.

Lemon – Lemon adds a nice tangy flavor to this tea.

Sulaimani Tea Recipe Step by Step

1.To a mortar and pestle add 4 pieces of 1/4 inch cinnamon, 2 cardamom, 2 cloves.

2.Crush it roughly. This step is optional you can add it as such too.

3.To a sauce pan add 2 cups of water and let it come to a rolling boil.

4.Now add the crushed spices.

5.Add 1 teaspoon ginger grated and 1 tablespoon sugar.

6.Give a quick mix.

7.Let it boil for few minutes.

8.Add 1 teaspoon tea powder. If you do not want it strong then add just 1/2 teaspoon.

9.Mix it well and Let it boil for 2 minutes.

10.The color changes to deep reddish brown. Switch off.

11.Close and let it rest for a minute for the flavors to steep in.

12.Strain using a metal strainer. Discard the remains.

13.Add lemon juice from 1/2 lemon.

14.Mix it well.

15.Pour into serving glass and serve hot!

Hot spiced sulaimani tea ready!

Expert Tips

Adjust sugar according to your taste. But make sure to make it a bit balanced as we are adding lemon juice too.

You can crush and add cardamom too. I just half opened the outer cover and added.

Add 1/2 teaspoon tea powder if you want a mild tea.

Do not add more spice than mentioned else it will become too strong.

Make sure to boil well for the spices and tea flavor to blend well.

You can even add even add saffron, mint too for a varied flavor.

You can even replace white sugar with jaggery powder or even cane sugar.

You can add both sugar and lemon juice finally after straining too.

FAQS

1.What is Sulaimani Tea?

Sulaimani tea is a spiced black tea without milk.This tea is brewed to a golden color with spices like cinnamon,cardamom,cloves,ginger with tea powder and finally a dash of lemon is added too.

2.Why is it called Sulaimani Tea ?

‘Sulaiman’ in Arabic translates to ‘man of peace’ and this name was given to this tea by the locals in the Malabar region because of the friendship they had with the Arabs.And with time this tea became popularly known as ‘Sulaimani Tea’ or ‘Sulaimani Chai’.

3.When can we have Sulaimani Tea ?

This Sulaimani tea is known to be had as a digestive drink after heavy meals especially after having Muslim biryani during the festive occasions and for that reason this tea has become an essential item in marriage menus as well.But I believe this hot sulaimani tea can fit in for any day when you want to drink something soothing and hot.

4.Is Sulaimani Tea good for health?

Yes black tea is always said to be comparatively healthy and this spiced tea aids digestion and believed to control cholesterol level too.

5.What tea powder to use?

I used dust tea powder you can use tea leaves or tea bags too.The main flavor comes from the spices added and the tea powder is just an addition.

