Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley was released from the hospital Saturday after he was treated for pneumonia and faced the “possibility of heart failure,” his wife announced.

“I’m very happy to be giving this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments,” Ariana Whibley shared on Instagram. “He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself.”

The post featured a bouquet of flowers on a shelf alongside photos of the couple and their children.

Whibley was rushed to the hospital Thursday night as he was fighting pneumonia — weeks after he wrapped up the iconic pop-rock band’s tour.

Ariana Whibley shared a series of photos from the terrifying ordeal which showed the rocker being loaded into the ambulance and her holding her husband’s hand as he wore a pulse oximeter.

Medical staff were worried about the 43-year-old’s vital organs as there was a lot of strain on Whibley’s heart, which kept the “Fat Lip” singer hospitalized for a few days to undergo treatment.

“The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain.” Ariana Whibley continued. “I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us.”







“We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this,” she added.

The couple was supposed to be in Chicago celebrating their 8-year wedding anniversary before the “In Too Deep” hitmaker was hospitalized.

The two are parents to their two young children, 3-year-old son Lydon Idby and six-month-old daughter Quentin Arlo.







Last week’s hospitalization is the latest of a series of health scares for Whibley which his wife referenced in Friday’s Instagram post saying, “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

In 2014, Whibley was diagnosed with both liver and kidney failure after he collapsed on his kitchen floor and spent a week in a coma as doctors detoxed his body from alcohol.

Whibley founded the Canadian rock band with Steve Jocz, Richard Roy and Jon Marshall in 1996 when the group went by Kaspir.







Whibley founded the Canadian rock band in 1996 when the group went by Kaspir. The band announced in May they were disbanding after 27 years. Getty Images

The band, which most recently consisted of Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo, announced in May they were disbanding after 27 years.

Earlier this month, the group completed their “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour and has four more performances scheduled before officially calling it quits.