Are you getting ready to send someone you love off to summer camp? Packing is all about balancing necessities, comfort and fun—and making sure nothing important gets left behind. To help, we’ve rounded up 15 summer camp essentials, from practical must-haves to playful little extras designed to make your kiddo’s camp experience even more enjoyable and memorable.

Sunscreen is a summer camp must, and this travel-friendly stick covers lots of bases: it’s water-resistant for 80 minutes, can be applied to the face and body and is easy to pack in your child’s backpack.

Bugs can take a real bite out of summer camp fun. This DEET-free insect repellent spray uses 10% Icaridin to protect against mosquitoes, black flies and more. Tip: Check if the camp has any rules about allowed insect repellents.

A delightful pick for keeping the hot sun off their head by day, this adorable bucket hat earns bonus points with your little camper at night with its fun glow-in-the-dark-detail design. It’s a cute camp essential with round-the-clock style.

Durable, flexible and stylish, these sporty sunglasses are summer go-to’s. The removable, adjustable strap is a smart bonus—great for keeping them in place during active camp days.

For overnight campers, a headlamp adds both fun and safety after dark. This adjustable, kid-friendly version features three lighting modes and a colourful design—perfect for late-night walks, reading in bed or flashlight tag.

As much as we wish for sunny days for camp, Canadian summers can be… unpredictable. Cute, comfy and (importantly) packable, this hooded jacket features a DWR coating to help keep your kiddo dry and protected when the weather turns.

Stretchy, breathable and stylish for swim days or outdoor play, these UPF 50+ rash guard T-shirts come in a three-pack— convenient for keeping your camper comfortable and protected all summer long.

Walking barefoot on the rocky beach or in camp showers? Not ideal. These lightweight water shoes have quick-drying uppers made from diving material and non-slip soles to help keep your camper’s feet comfortable on the go.

The best summer camp backpacks have plenty of compartments, durable construction and fun, kid-approved designs. This lightweight, water-resistant pick checks all the boxes—great for camp, day trips or any on-the-go adventure.

Keep your kiddo cool and hydrated at camp with this leakproof, triple-insulated water bottle from Canadian brand GROSCHE. The flip-‘n’-sip lid makes it easy to use, and it keeps drinks chilled for hours.

Does your kiddo’s camp ask you to pack bedding? This lightweight cotton set is perfect for muggy nights. Just be sure to double-check the camp’s bed size before packing.

Convenient for camp showers, swim time or lake dips, this playfully patterned microfiber towel is lightweight, quick-drying and takes up way less space than a bulky bath towel.

Help your camper keep wet or dirty clothes separate from clean ones with these waterproof zippered wet/dry bags—ideal for swimwear, muddy socks or T-shirts after surprise rainstorms.

If your child’s camp is tech-free, a classic journal is a fun way for them to capture memories old-school style—great for doodles, stories or jotting down their favorite camp moments.

Worried they’ll lose what you packed? These self-adhesive labels stick to clothing, hats, swim gear and more. Label their essentials ahead of time and then toss in a few extras, just in case.

