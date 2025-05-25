Cast



The Season 9 reunion of Summer House is set to air on Bravo. The trailer for the reunion has been released. The cast sits down to discuss what happened over the summer.

The reunion trailer shows the cast dressed in pastel clothes. They sit on a set that looks like a large bed. The cast includes Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Lexi Wood, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Imrul Hassan, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Gabby Prescod and Ciara Miller.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s Breakup



One of the key topics is Paige DeSorbo’s split from Craig Conover. DeSorbo had questions about their future during the season. She seemed unsure about their relationship. Conover appeared uncomfortable with DeSorbo’s growing success. The reunion will explore what led to their breakup.

Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon’s Summer Romance



The trailer also focuses on Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood. Their summer romance started well. But Wood was clear she wanted something serious. Solomon behaved in ways that made Wood uncomfortable. He sucked a woman’s toe and flirted with Ciara Miller. These actions created tension between him and Wood.

Reunion Part 1 and 2 Release Date, Time and What to Expect



The Part 1 will air on Wednesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The first part begins with West Wilson and Ciara Miller. They talk about their complicated relationship. Paige DeSorbo shares more about her breakup with Conover. Jesse and Lexi’s problems expand to involve another housemate.The Part 2 will air on Thursday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second part will include a reveal from Lindsay Hubbard. She shares new details about her relationship. Tension grows between Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. Paige talks again about her future with Craig Conover.

FAQs



What caused Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s breakup?

Paige questioned their future. Craig seemed uncomfortable with her rising media presence. These concerns led to the end of their relationship.

What happened between Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon?

Lexi wanted a real relationship. Jesse’s actions, like flirting and toe-sucking, made her uncomfortable. Their romance faded during the season.

