A record $15.6 million was spent on international women’s transfers in 2024, according to a FIFA report, more than doubling the previous mark in 2023. To start 2025, we had a world-record fee ($1.1m) as USWNT defender Naomi Girma moved to Chelsea in January.

Here are grades for all the major summer transfers in the women’s game, with each listed in order of date and then highest fee.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk.

July 1

Jill Roord

Undisclosed

Man City: D

FC Twente: A

In a strange turn of events, Roord requested a move back to the Netherlands with a year left on her contract. She will be a monumental loss for City. Still, the 28-year-old midfielder is a great signing for the Dutch side as they look to compete in the Champions League and domestically.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Free

PSG: C

OL Lyonnes: A

It’s a pretty big loss for PSG as Katoto, one of the best strikers in the world at 26, went to a direct rival on a free transfer. It’s a sore one, too, after OL Lyonnes acquired Kadidiatou Diani from Paris last season. With OL Lyonnes paying high wages thanks to owner Michele Kang and money from their previous European domination, this likely won’t be the last time PSG lose out on a player, or a fee, to their rival. It’s poor business from PSG that they still can’t compete.

Jule Brand

Free

Wolfsburg: D

OL Lyonnes: A

Brand is 21 and already one of the most promising wingers in Europe. Her ability to run at defenders and create issues in the opposition box makes her a varied attacking threat, and OL Lyonnes can be happy with the deal — especially because it’s a free transfer. Wolfsburg, however, have lost a lot of their stars already and are in transition. But this one might hurt the most.

Daniëlle van de Donk

Free

OL Lyonnes: B

London City Lionesses: A

After four years in France, the 33-year-old has returned to England, and a move to WSL debutants London City (which sees her stay with Kang’s franchise of clubs) will give them great experience. The Netherlands international spent six years in England with Arsenal and knows the depth of competitiveness and quality it takes to play in the WSL. Her departure from Lyonnes also creates space for the club to bring in younger players as they look to reduce the average age of their squad.

Ingrid Engen

Free

Barcelona: B

OL Lyonnes: A-

Having played most of her career in midfield, the Norway international excelled at center back with Barcelona during Mapi Leon’s injury. But upon Leon’s return, Engen returned to the bench and struggled for playing time, so her exit is unsurprising. Barcelona’s inability to negotiate a fee from OL Lyonnes isn’t the best business, but the 27-year-old will reunite with Jonatan Giráldez in France and will fill the gap left by the departing Van de Donk.

Sara Däbritz

Free

OL Lyonnes: B

Real Madrid: A

Real Madrid are getting a seasoned professional who knows what it takes to win. With Madrid still not matching Barcelona’s dominance in Liga F, Däbritz might get them a step closer. For OL Lyonnes, moving on from a 30-year-old fits their plan of investing and embedding younger talent as they try to bring down the average age of their squad under Giráldez.

Olga Carmona

Free

Real Madrid: B

PSG: B

It’s a big loss for Real Madrid to say goodbye to their former captain, especially to a Champions League rival whom they will likely face at some point in the new format of the competition. Though PSG often struggle to fend off competition for their top players, Real Madrid have an equally poor track record of keeping theirs. It should be a positive step for Carmona, 25, if she can retain a starting role, but it seems more of a lateral move than anything that will greatly advance her career.

Lina Hurtig

Free

Arsenal: A

Fiorentina: A

It was no surprise that Hurtig’s contract was not extended in north London, and the Sweden international chose to leave. Indeed, Hurtig struggled throughout her three-year stay and though she can be a great talent, Arsenal could not get enough out of her, so it was the right choice to part ways. Fiorentina are getting a Champions League winner for nothing, which is a massive boost for the Italian side.

Laia Aleixandri

Free

Man City: C-

Barcelona: A

City have lost a key and versatile player, who stepped up to take the captaincy in the absence of Alex Greenwood. Part of the core leadership group at City, Aleixandri and Roord will be hard to replace. But it’s a great signing for Barcelona, who lost Engen to OL Lyonnes.

June 22

Iman Beney

Undisclosed

BSC YB Frauen: B-

Man City: A-

A very exciting move for a young player. Joining a better club was always expected for the 18-year-old Beney, who wanted to recover from her ACL injury with her former club before looking for a new challenge. City have spots that need to be filled, and the young forward from Switzerland will bring some drive and hunger to the side. The fee City paid will also help Young Boys Frauen a lot financially.

June 18

Jade Rose

Undisclosed

Harvard University: C

Man City: A+

Rose’s time at university was coming to an end and, after facing tough competition from other WSL sides, City secured her signature. It is a great move for a young and promising defender who is already rooted in Canada’s national team setup. The move plugs a much-needed gap in City’s defense after the loss of Aleixandri, and the long-term development of the 22-year-old will likely pay dividends.

Livia Peng

Undisclosed

Werder Bremen: B

Chelsea: C

Though Chelsea’s plan is to create a pipeline of young talent over the next four years, it is hard to see where Peng fits into this. She’s 22 and, with Chelsea having also signed 20-year-old Femke Liefting and with academy graduate Katie Cox on the books, too, Peng will struggle for playing time. It is unlikely she’ll play in the first season, but it is hard to see her breaking into the team after that, with Hannah Hampton firmly holding the starting spot and two young players also vying for a chance. Peng is competing for the No. 1 spot with Elvira Herzog for the Switzerland national team, and a lack of minutes with her new club won’t help her case.

Mara Alber

Undisclosed

Hoffenheim: B-

Chelsea: B

Another youngster who is part of Chelsea’s future planning, Alber is also unlikely to play much in her first season, but with time and a four-year deal, it is easy to see her breaking into the lineup in a season or two. Though she’s 19, a loan move would be ideal to keep her progressing before she gets her chance to shine in West London. Hoffenheim have lost a key player who would have been a shining star, though these less-competitive clubs will struggle to fend off interest from the top European sides.