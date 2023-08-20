Summer Walker has made clear that she and Jeremih are not dating, despite a recent public sighting suggesting that the two R&B singers were a new hot and heavy item.

A recent Instagram post made by The Neighborhood Talk suggested that the two singers were in a relationship after an eagle-eyed fan snapped a video of them together at a roller skating rink.

But not long after the post went up, Walker took to the outlet’s Instagram page to clear things up post-haste.

“That man has never touched me and never will,” she wrote. “No disrespect. He happened to be there while I was there. Celebs go skating too. T.I., Tiny, Usher and many more be at Cascade. Damn y’all make my ass itch. I can’t do nothing without y’all being in my business.”

Jeremih has yet to comment on the speculation, although it should be noted he isn’t particularly active on social media.

Summer Walker’s love life has been the subject of much speculation since she and Lil Meech broke up earlier this summer.

In late July, the 27-year-old vocalist took to social media to let fans know that she will not be putting up with cheating any more following the BMF star’s alleged infidelity.

“Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, referring to Lil Baby’s ex. “It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

In a subsequent slide, she added: “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

Walker then posted a clip from her conversation with Yung Miami in which she discusses her intolerance toward her significant other lying.

Last month, Lil Meech found himself in a world of trouble after a woman DM’d Walker claiming to be pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.

“Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs,” NYC model Tiffany Marie messaged the siner. “Me and Meech have been seeing each other for the past four months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me.”

Walker replied by demanding proof before calling her “sick” and telling her not to hit her up anymore, to which Marie responded by providing a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

This prompted Lil Meech to take to his partner’s Instagram to respond, where he wrote: “Bitch, why are you lying. This meech. You don’t know me. Stop playing before I have somebody at your job.”