Summer Walker has received an award of a lifetime by being honored with her own day in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

On Friday (September 22), the ATL native took to Instagram to upload a carousel of pictures, with her dressed in formal wear and showing off the proclamation paperwork.

“Welp I officially have my own day from the city of Atlanta on the sept 22nd,” Summer Walker said. “Last day of summer [grey heart emoji, angel face emoji] thank you.”

In the last slide, Summer Walker can be seen surrounded by a group of her closest family and friends for the celebratory affair.

The R&B singer isn’t the only ATLien to receive a day in their honor this year. Back in March, Mike WiLL Made-IT received his own day in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the super-producer received the Outstanding Citizen Award on March 23 at his 34th birthday party. He was presented the award by T.I. and Philiana Williams, the director of film and entertainment in the Mayor’s office in the City of Atlanta.

In a video shared by the outlet, T.I. read award documents in front of a crowd of Mike WiLL Made-IT’s family and friends which included Rae Sremmurd, DJ Greg Street, OutKast’s Big Boi, and Xscape’s Tiny, to name a few.

Mike WiLL Made-IT then took the microphone and gave a speech of his own to the crowd.

“Man, yo, I’ma look into this, ’cause I don’t really know all the way what this means, but I appreciate them having my favorite rapper, that I grew up bumping, read this shit and give it to me man,” Mike WiLL Made-IT says in the video. “And to have T.I. at my muthafuckin’ birthday man, my brothers in here, they know what the shit means.”

He continued: “We grew up bumping the king right here man, the king of the muthafuckin’ south, you know what I’m saying? And we got our brothers right here, man, Rae Sremmurd, who put Ear Drummer Records on they muthafuckin’ back and made this shit real man. Shoutout to Swae Lee, shoutout to Slim Jxmmi.”

Meanwhile, last month, Summer Walker had to clear up dating rumors between herself and Jeremih.

A previous IG post made by The Neighborhood Talk suggested that the two singers were in a relationship after an eagle-eyed fan snapped a video of them together at a roller skating rink.

But not long after the post went up, Walker took to the outlet’s IG page to clear things up post-haste.

“That man has never touched me and never will,” she wrote. “No disrespect. He happened to be there while I was there. Celebs go skating too. T.I., Tiny, Usher and many more be at Cascade. Damn y’all make my ass itch. I can’t do nothing without y’all being in my business.”