22 min: Alese and Longstaff clatter into each other in the middle of the park at warp speed. No quarter given. No complaints, either, as the pair get up and acknowledge each other’s hard-but-fair game. Play goes on, and Longstaff pops up again, this time in the Sunderland box, flicking a low Trippier cross wide and high from close range. That was a big chance.

20 min: Guimaraes cuts into the Sunderland box from the right and aims a low curler goalwards. The ball clanks Ballard in the chest. Newcastle claim a penalty, but they’re not getting one. The ball may have hit Ballard’s arm, perhaps, but it was folded across the front of his chest. No pen, and the ref agrees. We play on. No VAR! Yes sir!

19 min: Now Gordon goes down dramatically, having been tripped by Hume. Again, just a free kick, but Sunderland are putting down a couple of markers here.

17 min: Clarke catches Botman late as the defender high-kicks a loose ball upfield. Botman rolls around a lot. The referee stops the game to check the big man is OK. No VAR today, which is nice. A garden-variety free kick, nothing more.

16 min: Sunderland are struggling to keep hold of the ball, and get out of their own half. Newcastle are dominating both in terms of possession and territory.

14 min: Trippier takes a big run-up and does indeed have a pelt for goal. It’s way too ambitious a distance, though, and his effort deflects through the wall and trundles into the arms of Patterson.

13 min: Joelinton is flipped into the air by Bellingham, 30 yards out in a central position. Probably too far out for Trippier to go direct … but we’ll see.

12 min: Almiron plays a cute ball down the right in the hope of releasing Trippier, who attempts to cross only to be blocked by Ballard. A no-nonsense block and another strong challenge that’s very much appreciated by the home fans.

11 min: This game is, you’ll be unsurprised to learn, being played at 101mph. Both sets of supporters are serenading each other in the keys of F and Jeff.

9 min: Ekwah, playmaking from deep, attempts to release Clarke down the left with a raking diagonal pass. Too strong; goal kick. But full marks for ambition.

7 min: There’s a pause in play. Craig Pawson’s wireless link to his linesfolk is jiggered. Some new kit is fetched. We play on. “Mix of excitement and fear here,” writes John Davis. “Father in law is a Sunderland fan, have a feeling this match might decide which way my six year old goes. Stuck in a school hall for a birthday party following on my phone. The things we do for children.”

5 min: Pritchard and Hume take turns to go into tackles hard. Both are fair, and the crowd love them. What. An. Atmosphere.

3 min: Newcastle fair flew out of the blocks there. Sunderland’s young side need some respite, and they get it as Rusyn tears down the right to gain some ground. He wins a throw and the hosts can take their first breather of the afternoon.

2 min: Newcastle quickly snatch possession of the ball and Trippier wins a corner down the right. Bellingham heads clear, but Trippier swings a cross in again from his wing. Patterson fingertips away nervously, but does enough. Just. And then a third Trippier delivery from the right! Longstaff flicks goalwards from close range but straight at Patterson, who blocks. What a start by Newcastle this is!

Sunderland get the ball rolling. “Do I have to watch it?” asks Newcastle fan Richard Slassor. “I feel sick again after all of these years not having to think about our neighbours down the road. I must remind myself: it’s only football, you’re 60 man.”

The teams are out! Things you don’t need to be told: 1. Sunderland wear their red and white stripes

2. Newcastle sport their black and white stripes

3. There is one heck of an anticipatory roar rumbling around the Stadium of Light right now What an atmosphere! Well, it is the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 after all. It’s a crack, they’re back. (Also on the Sunderland pre-match playlist) The Sunderland fans are ready … Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters The Newcastle United fans are ready … Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters And the Sunderland and Newcastle United players are ready. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 07.51 EST

Michael Beale, who has experience of the odd local skirmish in Glasgow, speaks to ITV. “It’s special … it’s special to both cities … it’s special to people in the north-east … for the FA Cup and the third round it’s fantastic to have this game back after so long … it’s two different teams … one has been heavily invested … one is a young team doing well in the Championship … so there’s a great background story in the game … you can see everyone’s looking forward to it … it’s an opportunity to be taken … they’ll get feedback from the game … it’s Newcastle’s strongest midfield so what an opportunity for them to go up against them … certainly a derby at home you can’t get a better opportunity than that … we need to play our style … we’re a football team and we play on the floor … a lot of combination play … we need to be strong defensively and show some respect as well … we’ve had clean sheets which has been a step forward but this is a bigger challenge than that.”

Our pre-match postbag is teeming with an email. Chris Paraskevas has written it. “When it comes to the Tyne-Wear derby, literally anything is possible,” he begins. “I’m talking about events that really make you question reality: grown men punching horses, Kevin Nolan netting hat-tricks, Albert Luque actually scoring a goal (yes, it happened!). This is definitely a time for cool heads as far as the players are concerned. Passion, desire and grit are wonderful buzzwords but will only get you so far: can you keep your cool and pick the right pass at the crucial moment? Can you keep your emotions in check in the heat of battle? One thing’s for sure: our opponent’s aren’t going to roll out the black-and-white carpet and stick up big signs welcoming us.”

Eddie Howe speaks to ITV. “It’s a huge game for us, for lots of different reasons … it’s the FA Cup [which] we want to do well in … our recent run of form is not at the level we want it to be … and of course we’re playing our local rivals … it’s a huge one … we’ve got a lot of local players within the squad who know what the fixture means … if you’re in Newcastle for any length of time you come to realise the magnitude of this game … whenever [Kieran Trippier] is on the pitch I feel we’re a slightly different team … we have to focus on the principles of our game … we have to be at the highest level today … we have to keep 11 men on the pitch … we know it’s a really important moment in our season.”

Pre-match reading. Allow Louise Taylor and Barry Glendenning to set the scene.

Sunderland are in If It Ain’t Broke mode. Following the 2-0 Championship win over Preston North End, Michael Beale names the same starting XI. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe responds to the 4-2 Premier League defeat at Liverpool by making two changes. Miguel Almirón and captain Kieran Trippier return, displacing Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley, who drop to the bench. The calm before the storm on Wearside. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 07.26 EST

Preamble The teams Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Neil, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn.

Subs: Pembele, Semedo, Burstow, Ba, Aouchiche, Seelt, Triantis, Bishop, Rigg. Newcastle United: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley. Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire). Updated at 06.54 EST