Sunita, “Suni,” Williams was born in Ohio in 1965 and has an extensive career in space.

During her first outing on the International Space Station (ISS), she set many new records for women in space.

With her recent over-extended stay on the ISS, Suni Williams has spent a total of 608 days in space, the second-longest stay amongst American astronauts.

After nine-months stranded on the International Space Station (ISS), Sunita, “Suni,” Williams touched down with fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore on March 16, 2025. A series of failures on Boeing’s Starliner capsule greatly extended a trip that was supposed to last only eight days.

Not that this phased the two veteran astronauts. Williams described her unplanned and prolonged stay on the ISS as getting tunnel vision as she and Wilmore got on with the job.

“You aren’t aware of what’s going on down here, [on Earth],” Williams said at a press conference after the crew’s arrival back onto the surface. “We were really focused on doing our part,” she added, as the two astronauts played their part as crew members on the ISS, carrying out maintenance and conducting experiments. She was appointed the station’s commander in September 2024.

“We were just part of the team,” she said.

Who Is Suni Williams?

This highly professional and grounded attitude is hardly surprising given Williams’ extensive experience in the U.S. military and many, many hours logged in space.

Born in Ohio in 1965, she grew up and attended school in Needham, Massachusetts. Initially, she wanted to pursue a career as a veterinarian caring for animals. But eventually joined the U.S. Navy and underwent naval aviation training, becoming a naval aviator in 1989.

That career saw her deployed in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and in the U.S. during the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. In 1993, Williams was selected to become a naval test pilot and graduated from the course that same year. During her time as a test pilot, she flew over 30 different aircraft, putting in over 3,000 flight hours.

Setting New Records for Women in Space

In 1998, Williams was selected for the astronaut program, training in robotics and ISS operational technologies. Eight years later, she was part of the crew that flew on the Discovery shuttle as flight engineer for NASA Expeditions 14 and 15.

During that first outing at the ISS – lasting 195 days – she logged 29 hours outside of the space station on four space walks, setting new records for women in space. Adding to that impressive trip, she also became the first astronaut to complete a marathon.

Williams took part in the Boston Marathon on the station’s treadmill, finishing in four hours and 24 minutes, all while orbiting the Earth at over 17,000 miles per hour.

In July 2012, Williams returned to the ISS on board the Soyuz TMA-O5M with Expedition 32. On this trip, she ventured out on three more space walks lasting a total of 21 hours. Building on her marathon exploits during the previous stay on the ISS, Williams became the first person to complete a triathlon while in space. She ran, biked, and even swam – using strength-training equipment to simulate the movements – alongside participants in an event in Southern California.

Future Space Exploration

That recent unscheduled stay on the ISS means Williams has spent a total of 608 days in space, the second-longest amongst American astronauts. It’s just one of several records she has set during her impressive career. Williams also holds the record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut, with 62 hours and 6 minutes spent outside of the space station; she’s fourth on the all-time spacewalk duration list, according to NASA.

With a distinguished career and multiple space records in the books, Williams is also enthusiastic about the future of space exploration.

“I was pretty excited to see all the stuff that’s going on,” she said at the conference, referencing multiple ongoing experiments and research on the ISS that’s intended to support future missions. “What the space station is doing to help with exploration is amazing.”

Learning from the failures that resulted in Williams and Wilmore’s unexpectedly long stay on the ISS is vital, but that experience also gave an important life lesson that everyone can learn from, speaking to her own resilience.

“When something doesn’t go your way, you just have to take the blinders off and see what else is in front of you,” she said at the conference.

