Rishabh Pant remains a fan favourite, and even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was eager to witness the wicketkeeper-batter’s iconic somersault celebration after his second-innings century on Day 4 of the first Test against England. With this feat, Pant became only the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to score centuries in both innings.

As he reached his second hundred, the crowd waited in anticipation for another somersault, like the one he performed after his first-innings century. However, instead of repeating the move, Pant appeared to gesture toward Gavaskar, possibly indicating that the celebration would come “another time” in response to Gavaskar’s request.

Speaking about Rishabh Pant after Day 4’s play on Sony Sports Network, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his joy, saying, “I’m extremely happy. Whenever an Indian player performs well, it brings happiness—not just to us, but to families across the country. In nearly every household in India, there’s at least one person who closely follows cricket.”

He went on to add, “So when an Indian team or player excels, it brings joy to countless homes. Watching this young man make a comeback, especially after everything he’s been through with that accident, is truly heartening.”

Rishabh Pant’s aggressive knock, combined with KL Rahul’s resilient century, played a crucial role in helping India post a formidable second-innings total of 364, setting England a challenging target of 371 runs in the final innings of the Headingley Test.

The pair stitched together a vital 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which was instrumental in India’s fightback and strong position heading into Day 5.

By stumps on Day 4, England had reached 21 without loss, with openers Zak Crawley (12*) and Ben Duckett (9*) steady at the crease. The hosts still require 350 more runs for victory.

In India’s second innings, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse were the standout bowlers for England, each claiming three wickets.