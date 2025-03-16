Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is all set to return to Earth soon after spending nearly nine months in space. Renowned for her contributions to NASA, Sunita Williams is known for her significant strides in space exploration, ground breaking achievements and record-setting spacewalks.

An accomplished NASA astronaut and retired US Navy Captain, Sunita Williams has left an indelible mark on the world of space exploration.

Sunita Williams’ early life and education

She was born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, to Dr Deepak and Bonnie Pandya, and her extraordinary career has made her a trailblazer in space exploration. Williams graduated from Needham High School in Massachusetts in 1983. She then pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science from the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1987.

It was her passion for aviation that led her to join US Navy, where she became a pilot. She then earned a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology in the year 1995.

Her career in space exploration

Sunita Williams remarkable journey in space began when she was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998. After undergoing intensive training, she launched on her first spaceflight in December 2006 aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, heading to the International Space Station (ISS).

During her mission, Williams achieved several remarkable milestones. She became the first person to complete a marathon in space, running the Boston Marathon on a treadmill aboard the ISS.

Additionally, she set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at 195 days, a title she held until 2017. Over her career, Williams has spent more than 322 days in space, making her one of the most experienced female astronauts in history.

Sunita Williams’ spacewalks and records

Williams is renowned for her remarkable contributions to space exploration, having completed seven spacewalks totaling over 50 hours outside the spacecraft. This achievement established her as the female astronaut with the most spacewalk time. Her courage and commitment continue to inspire aspiring astronauts around the world.

In January this year, Sunita Williams broke the record for total spacewalking time by a woman by logging 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalk. The spacewalk lasted for 5 hours and 26 minutes and it was the ninth spacewalk for Williams.



She surpassed Whitson’s record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut. Williams now has 62 hours and 6 minutes of total spacewalk time, fourth on NASA’s all-time list, according to NASA.

In 2012, during a trip to the ISS, Williams became the first person to finish a triathlon in space, during which she simulated swimming using a weight-lifting machine and ran on a treadmill while strapped in by a harness so she wouldn’t float away.

Sunita Williams’ awards and honours

Sunita Williams has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Navy Commendation Medal and the NASA Spaceflight Medal. In 2008, she was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for her contributions to space exploration.

Sunita Williams’ impact goes beyond records and awards. Her journey serves as an inspiration, particularly for young girls, encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Currently, Williams is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars. Through her ongoing work, she continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, demonstrating her dedication to expanding humanity’s reach into the cosmos.

