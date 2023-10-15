Sunny Deol, the veteran actor who recently made a comeback with the blockbuster Gadar 2, is now gearing up for the Border sequel produced by JP Dutta with Bhushan Kumar and has reportedly signed a massive deal.

Sunny Deol’s massive deal for Border 2

According to sources, Deol will be paid Rs. 50 crore as his upfront fee for Border 2, and will also get a share of the profits from the film’s producers.

(Also read: Sunny Deol To Team Up With Pushpa Makers For A Pan-India Patriotic Film)

“The upfront fees of Rs. 50 crores aside, Sunny has also struck a back-end deal wherein he will get some share from the profits earned by producers. Sunny deserves this as his presence can take Border to new heights and the producers were more than happy to ink this deal with Sunny,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

In an earlier interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, when asked they have heard Border 2 is in the making, Sunny Deol had laughed and said, “Even I have heard!” The actor added, “We wanted to do this even earlier. I remember in 2015… But then my film didn’t work. So log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe the (People were scared to make it). Now everyone wants to make that!”

Border 2 to star Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk and Ahaan Shetty

Border 2, which is expected to be directed by J.P. Dutta, the maker of the original film, will start its shooting in the second half of 2024. The film will be based on another historical event of the Indo-Pak war, and will feature a star-studded cast of actors from both countries.

The film’s studio has promised the biggest War Film in Indian Cinema to Sunny Deol and the actor is charged to commence work on the feature film. Sunny will be accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk, and Ahan Shetty.

Border, which was released in 1997, was a huge hit at the box office and won several awards, including four National Film Awards. The film was based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, and featured an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu etc.

Sunny Deol to play THIS character in Ramayana

Sunny Deol, has reportedly been approached to join the star-studded cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trilogy. According to sources, the actor is being considered for the role of Lord Hanuman, the loyal devotee of Lord Ram and a symbol of strength and courage.

Sources reveal that Sunny Deol has shown interest in playing the part of Lord Hanuman and is excited to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s vision of the epic. However, the discussions are still in the early stages and nothing has been finalized yet.

“Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion,” revealed a source close to the development.

