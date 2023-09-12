Actor Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recent release Gadar 2 finding himself in the spotlight for a different reason this week. Reports emerged that Sunny Deol had taken his father, the legendary actor Dharmendra, to the United States for medical treatment, leading to speclation about his health.”

A source had told India Today, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and has been having health issues. Hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to (take) his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about.”

However, Sunny Deol’s team has now stepped forward to clarify the situation.

Sunny Deol’s Team Refutes The Romours OF US Visit For Treatment

In a conversation with India TV, Sunny Deol’s team refuted the claims that the veteran actor was in the US for medical treatment. Instead, they confirmed that the father-son duo was enjoying a leisurely vacation. They further revealed that the two will be returning to India by September 16th.

Dharmendra had previously been hospitalized earlier in May this year, which had raised concerns among his fans. After his recovery and discharge from the hospital, he took to social media to share an update on his health.

Dharmendra Earlier Disclosed About His Health Issues In a Social Media Post

In a video message, Dharmendra disclosed that he had suffered a significant muscle injury in his back, which had led to his hospitalization. He expressed gratitude to his fans for their well-wishes and credited their support, along with divine blessings, for his speedy recovery.

Sharing a heartfelt message, he wrote, “Friends, I have learned the lesson.”

Friends, i have learnt the lesson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

The iconic actor also shared a swimming video on social media, emphasizing the importance of good health. In the post, he urged everyone to prioritize their well-being, stating, “Friends, Health is wealth. I am regular. Do you? please take care love you.”

The Deol family has been a constant presence in the headlines this year, from Dharmendra’s cryptic posts about his daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol to Sunny Deol’s return to the blockbuster league after a decade with ‘Gadar 2’. Their presence in the limelight has kept fans and media engaged throughout the year.

‘Gadar 2’ itself has made waves at the box office, breaking multiple records and securing its place as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing even the previous record-holder, SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’.

