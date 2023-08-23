Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2 is performing exceptionally well since its release. Sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), the film is a blockbuster hit as it has now crossed the ₹400 crore-mark at the domestic box office⁵. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, is having a historic run and breaking records with each passing day.

Sunny Deol starrer has crossed Dangal and KGF 2‘s collection. The film has also become the second fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹400 crore club, after Pathaan, achieving this feat in just 12 days.

Sunny Deol Shares An Emotional Video

In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

One of the users commented, “We love you sunny paaji” while other wrote, “Sunny Paaji Thank You too also for giving us a all time blockbuster movie we fan’s are very happy. Paaji you are looking tired take some rest . Waheguru Ji bless you .” “Great gesture PAAJI ..1st time seeing an actor thanking audience after the success of the movie,” another user commented.

Gadar 2 Blockbuster Box Office Collections

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. Set in Lahore during the year 1971, Gadar 2 perfectly delivers on its prequel’s captivating action sequences while depicting Tara Singh’s relentless anger towards those instigating hatred between India and Pakistan.

Gadar 2 Scores 2nd Highest 1st Weekend Of The Year After Pathaan

Going by advances, it was evident that film will take a massive start on day one all over. Film was super strong in central India, north and south. West Bengal and Punjab were little subdued and improved from day two onwards once the tsunami of craze took over.

Gadar 2 crossed 40.10 cr net on day one. Film dropped by small margin in single screens but grew in national chains. Film collected 43.18 cr on day two which was fantastic after such massive day one.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Gadar 2 Holds Strongly On 2nd Tuesday With Huge 400.70 Cr Total, All Time Blockbuster!

Film has total of 400.70 cr net. Now film has chances to beat lifetime biz of Pathaan and emerge highest grosser ever as it has only Dreamgirl 2 in third week to compete.

Anil Sharma Thanks God For Success Of Gadar 2 And Pathaan Both; Rubbishes Comparison

Anil Sharma in an interview to leading Radio FM channel, spoke about comparison between Gadar 2 and Pathaan. He categorically said that he loved SRK’s Pathaan and it’s first look itself. He expresses gratitude to God that both the films became such big hits. Here’s the video”

Karan Johar On Gadar 2 Breaking Box Office Records

In an earlier interview, Karan Johar said he is so glad with the phenomenal response that Gadar 2 has received from the single screen audience.

Karan said, “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens.” When he was asked whom he’d message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, Karan joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.

