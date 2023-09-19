As per a recent media report by Times Now digital, veteran actor Sunny Deol, has been roped in to play the lead role in a film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

It was reported earlier that Aamir Khan has signed two film deal with Santoshi and he’s set to star in one of them. Contrary to earlier reports, Aamir Khan will not be acting in the film but will be serving as the producer.

A Reunion Of Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi

This film marks a significant reunion between Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi.

In the early ’90s, the actor-director duo of Deol and Santoshi seemed to have cracked the box office formula by delivering three mega blockbusters together, namely, Damini (of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ fame), Ghayal and Ghatak. Deol and Santoshi parted ways after a reported bitter fallout after their third movie in 1996. While the reason behind it has been speculated many times, it was never confirmed by either of the parties.

But now it seems that they’ve buried the hatchet. Even at the trailer launch of Gandhi Godse earlier this year, Santoshi confirmed that he and the Gadar actor are indeed coming back together.

“We are starting the film in March. I am making it with Sunny Deol, we are working together after 24-25 years”, the filmmaker had said.

Aamir Khan to Produce With Karim Morani

Aamir Khan, known for his acting prowess, will be stepping into the shoes of a producer for this project. The film is said to be a collaboration with Karim Morani. It is speculated that Santoshi may co-produce the film with Aamir and Morani or simply direct it. Karim was also the producer of Damini with both Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi back in the day.

In addition to this, Aamir Khan reportedly is also producing Ujjwal Nikam biopic, a supernatural love story starring his son, Junaid Khan and the Champions remake.

Sunny Deol’s Comeback

Sunny Deol, who has become a rage again in Bollywood after ‘Gadar 2’, is rumoured to be a part of many projects but it seems that the actor will finally face the camera again with Rajkumar Santoshi wielding the megaphone.

Rajkumar Santoshi, a renowned filmmaker known for his diverse filmography including ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, and ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero’, is at the helm of this project. With Sunny Deol’s acting prowess, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial vision, and Aamir Khan’s production skills, this film is certainly one to watch out for.

The signatures on the dotted line still remain to be done. But the modalities are being worked out, and as things stand today, Santoshi will direct Sunny. It’s just a matter of time before the film hits the floors.

Recently, Aamir Khan had also made appearance at Gadar 2 success bash hosted by Sunny Deol and the pictures of the two had gone viral.

