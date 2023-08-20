The Gadar 2 phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s action thriller is creating a huge buzz at the box office since its release. Audiences are rushing to cinemas to witness the grand-scale film helmed by Anil Sharma. In the midst of the colossal success of Gadar 2, a PinkVilla report stated that J.P. Dutta has given the go-ahead for the sequel to Border (1997).

Sunny Deol Officially Denies Rumors of New Film Signings

Now, Sunny spoke out on reports of taking on a few more films, including Border 2, after the success of Gadar 2. On his Instagram stories, the actor-politician wrote, Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and #Gadar2

According to a report by PinkVilla, a source close to the project said, “Being a high-octane action film, the team will be selecting actors from the younger generation instead of assembling the whole crew of Border. Sunny Deol will likely be the only actor from Border, who will be part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the initial stages right now and more updates will reach us once the film is officially announced very soon.”

The source also stated, “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon.”

About Border Movie

Border came out in 1997. J.P. Dutta directed it, and it featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda along with Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. The film was based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and was an interpretation of real-life events that occurred during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. Border was a huge hit. The film hit the screens on June 13, 1997.

