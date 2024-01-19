The blockbuster franchise of Gadar is set to return with its third installment, as director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol have confirmed the development. The duo, who created history with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, will once again collaborate for Gadar 3, which will continue the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete.

Gadar 2, which released in 2023, was a massive success at the box office, becoming one of the all-time grossers. The film ended with a promise of Gadar 3, and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement.

Gadar 3 to go on floors by the end of 2025

According to Pinkvilla, Zee Studios has green-lit Gadar 3 and the first round of paperwork has been done between the studio, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

“Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3 and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar” revealed a source close to the development.

The report also stated that Anil Sharma and his writing partner, Shaktimaan have brainstormed and locked the basic idea for the threequel, which will be set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict, with higher stakes than ever before. The team will work on developing the idea further and finalizing the script soon.

The source further added that all the partners are on the same page with the idea and excited for the journey on Gadar 3. If everything goes as planned, Gadar 3 could take off by the end of 2025.

Anil Sharma confirms Tara Singh coming back in Gadar 3

Anil Sharma, who is currently shooting for his next film, Journey, with Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar, confirmed the news to Pinkvilla and said, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.”

Sunny Deol, who has played the iconic role of Tara Singh in both the previous films, will reprise his role in Gadar 3. Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who played his wife and son respectively, are also expected to return. The other cast and crew details of Gadar 3 are yet to be revealed, but the fans can expect another action-packed entertainer from the team. If everything goes as planned, Gadar 3 could eye 2026 release at its earliest.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol starts shooting for Aamir Khan production Lahore: 1947 next month and is then in talks to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana and the sequel to his 1997 blockbuster, Border.

