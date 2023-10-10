The Ramayana trilogy, which is being co-produced by Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra, and Allu Aravind, already features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is expected to go on floors in February 2024 and will be shot over a period of two years.

And now, if latest media reports are to be believed then Nitesh Tiwari is looking to pull off one of the biggest casting coups of Indian Cinema.

Sunny Deol to play THIS character in Ramayana

Sunny Deol, who recently made headlines with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, has reportedly been approached to join the star-studded cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trilogy. According to sources, the actor is being considered for the role of Lord Hanuman, the loyal devotee of Lord Ram and a symbol of strength and courage.

Sources reveal that Sunny Deol has shown interest in playing the part of Lord Hanuman and is excited to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s vision of the epic. However, the discussions are still in the early stages and nothing has been finalized yet.

(Also read: Border 2: Bhushan Kumar And JP Dutta Join Hands For A War Epic; Ayushmann Khurrana To Star With Sunny Deol?)

“Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion,” revealed a source close to the development to Pinkvilla.

The sources also add that Nitesh Tiwari and his partner producers, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are planning to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The film will explore the other aspects of Hanuman’s life that are not covered in the Ramayana. The idea of a spin-off has apparently piqued the interest of Sunny Deol, who is looking for big-scale action entertainers after Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol has never played a mythological character before

Sunny Deol has never played a mythological character before, but his director of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, had revealed that the film was inspired by the Ramayana. He had said that Gadar 2 was based on the concept of Rama going to Lanka to bring back Sita. Interestingly, back in the day, Dara Singh had played the part of Hanuman and made it immortal for the audience.

“Everything needs to fall in place – from the date of the shoot to the commitment for the franchise spin-offs and the financial structure,” the source concluded.

(Also read: Nayanthara To Join Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?)

If Sunny Deol agrees to play Hanuman in the Ramayana trilogy and its spin-off, it will be one of the biggest casting coups of Indian cinema. The actor, who is known for his powerful dialogue delivery and action scenes, will surely bring a new dimension to the character of Bajrangbali.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related