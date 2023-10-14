After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is not resting on his laurels. The actor, who is known for his patriotic roles, has reportedly signed a pan-India project with Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the hit Telugu film Pushpa.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol was approached by the makers of Pushpa after they saw his box office power and fan following across the country. The report also stated that the makers are in talks with Kabir Khan, the director of films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, to helm the project.

The source quoted in the report said, “After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny was inundated with offers, with producers releasing his worth and pull at the box office. But he was not in a hurry to sign his next project. He took his time to analyse his next move, and has finally signed his next project,” says a source close to the development.

Sunny Deol starrer is a pan-India film

The actor has signed a pan-India project. “With an intention to widen his audience base, Sunny has signed a project with Mythri Movie Makers, who are behind the Pushpa franchise. After finalising the actor, the makers are in talks with director Kabir Khan to direct the project. He has shown interest in the project, but is yet to sign the dotted line,” says the source.

Sunny Deol starrer to be around patriotic themes

When it comes to the storyline, the film will touch base on patriotic themes, with the source mentioning, “It’s because they want to cash in on the buzz and success of Gadar 2, and Sunny wanted to expand his base, which is why he signed a pan-India film”.

Sunny Deol has been synonymous with patriotic films ever since he delivered hits like Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. His latest film, Gadar 2, which was a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, also had a patriotic theme and broke several records at the box office.

“Other things about the story and screenplay are being finalised along with several discussions with the director, following which a direction will be finalised. That being said, it will be a patriotic film, with themes around India at the core,” says the source.

Sunny Deol’s other projects

Apart from this project, Sunny Deol is also working on Lahore 1947, a historical drama backed by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film will reportedly showcase the events that led to the partition of India and Pakistan.

Sunny Deol is also planning to revive his popular franchises like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Apne. However, he has faced some difficulties in finding actresses who are willing to play mothers on screen.

He had said in an interview, “It is very difficult to find actresses who are willing to play mothers on screen. They have this fear that if they play a mother, they will be typecast. But I think it is a very challenging and rewarding role to play a mother, especially in a film like Apne, where the family bond is so strong.”

Reportedly he’s also been approached for Gadar 3, Border 2 and Ramayana.

Sunny Deol to play THIS character in Ramayana

Sunny Deol, has reportedly been approached to join the star-studded cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trilogy. According to sources, the actor is being considered for the role of Lord Hanuman, the loyal devotee of Lord Ram and a symbol of strength and courage.

Sources reveal that Sunny Deol has shown interest in playing the part of Lord Hanuman and is excited to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s vision of the epic. However, the discussions are still in the early stages and nothing has been finalized yet.

“Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion,” revealed a source close to the development.

