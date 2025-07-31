The Sun rises on the morning of July 31, 2025, ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was postponed due to an unfavorable weather forecast. Teams are now targeting 11:43 a.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 1.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will launch to the International Space Station, where they will perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities.

Image credit: NASA/Cory S. Huston