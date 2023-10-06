This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian talks with Game Informer editor Wesley LeBlanc about his experience visiting Nintendo and getting extended hands-on sessions with Super Mario Bros. Wonder as part of the latest Game Informer cover story. After that, MinnMax contributor and former Game Informer editor Bryan Vore joins the show to share his review of Detective Pikachu Returns.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:02:50 – Wii U/3DS Online Shutting Down

00:09:53 – Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal Coming to Switch

00:14:37 – Lego Animal Crossing Announced

00:20:22 – Super Mario RPG Music Feature

00:22:55 – Super Mario Bros. Wonder Cover Story Preview

00:58:10 – First Nintendo Game/Favorite Nintendo Game

01:08:55 – Detective Pikachu Returns Review

