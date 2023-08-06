Super Replay returns, and we’re checking out Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts! Join us today on Twitch at 2:30 p.m. Central as we kick of the adventure, which will continue each week until we roll credits. We’ll also have every episode available the next day on our Game Informer Shows YouTube Channel (or you can watch the videos in the above playlist or by clicking the links below).

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts was released for the Xbox 360 on November 11, 2008. The third (and, so far, final) entry in Rare’s beloved platforming series centers on vehicle creation, where players collect and slap together hundreds of parts to assemble their own wacky contraptions to explore. The bevy of possible combinations and emphasis on player choice and creativity was largely unprecedented at the time, paving the way for future games such as the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, this direction would divide fans due to how much it strays from the traditional Banjo formula. So where will I land on it? Let’s find out.

Join me, Marcus Stewart, alongside Kyle Hilliard as we explore one of the Xbox 360’s biggest hidden gems to see whether it holds up or falls apart like a poorly constructed doohickey.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Part 9

Part 10

Part 11

Part 12

Part 13

