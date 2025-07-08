James Gunn’s Superman is preparing for takeoff—and it’s already generating major buzz. As one of the most awaited superhero reboots in recent memory, the film reintroduces the iconic Man of Steel while laying the groundwork for the new DC Universe. Though plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, early screenings and premiere whispers have ignited online speculation—particularly about the film’s two post-credit scenes.

Glitzy Premiere in Los Angeles

The global premiere took place at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, drawing in a star-studded crowd. David Corenswet debuted as Superman, accompanied by co-stars Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), and Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner). Director James Gunn was front and center, celebrating the launch of his first major installment in the rebooted DCU. Even Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was spotted in the audience, underscoring the significance of the moment.What Happens After the Credits?

According to Screentime, Superman includes two post-credit scenes, though official descriptions remain elusive. A leak from Comicbookmovie.com, via insider account @MyTimeToShineH, claims to reveal what fans can expect.

The first scene allegedly features Superman and his trusty dog Krypto perched on the moon, gazing down at Earth—a quiet, almost poetic moment. The second offers a more humorous tone: Superman and Mister Terrific examine structural damage from the film’s climax. When Superman quips that the building looks “crooked,” Terrific scowls, kicks a rock, and storms off, ending the film with a chuckle rather than suspense.

Fan Theories Take Flight

As expected, fans are dissecting every frame of the post-credit teases. Many believe the scenes hint at future storylines—especially a Supergirl spinoff. One viewer commented, “That Krypto scene definitely sets up Kara.” Another fan noted, “This feels like the first step toward a new Justice League.”

James Gunn’s signature style—irreverent, witty, and genre-savvy—is already sparking debate. Some fans praised the comedic tone, while others questioned whether the playful ending would evolve into something more substantial.

Countdown to Takeoff

With the film hitting theatres on Friday, July 11, excitement is at an all-time high. Between a fresh cast, Gunn’s creative vision, and tantalizing hints about what’s next, Superman is already shaping up to be a pivotal chapter in the future of DC storytelling.

