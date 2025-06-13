Superman | Tickets on Sale Now – YouTube Watch On

Hype for director James Gunn’s “Superman” is rocketing into the stratosphere, especially with all the awesome footage revealed in DC Studios’ new final release trailer.

If you’ve been on the fence at all regarding actor David Corenswet’s latest incarnation of the noble Man of Steel, it’s time to hop off and join the mounting glee over this highly stylized superhero-palooza that often seems to channel the flair of illustrator Alex Ross’ most dramatic comic artworks.

This latest preview is fully loaded with pure geeky joy. We get to see Superman going scorched Earth with his crimson-colored heat ray, Nathan Filion’s cocky Guy Gardner/Green Lantern challenging the Last Son of Krypton, Mr. Terrific tossing out sly one-liners, Nicholas Hoult delivering Lex Luthor’s hateful 9th-level intellect, Lois Lane piloting a cool T-Craft ship, and even Superman in a cosmic netherworld holding Metamorpho’s weird green-skinned son Baby Joey!



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC / Warner Bros) Superman and Green Lantern Guy Gardner in a tense standoff (Image credit: DC / Warner Bros) Superman floating in space holding a green alien baby (Image credit: DC)

We’re also treated to more of Maxwell Lord’s Justice Gang, interdimensional portals, and mysterious shots of what might be Ultraman, Big Blue’s demented Earth 3 evil counterpart. It’s overwhelming and a lot to unpack, but we’re loving every frame of it.

Sure, it’s getting a bit crowded as James Gunn is populating his vibrant-hued comic book film with a menacing menagerie of supervillains, prehistoric fire-belching monsters, henchmen with saw blade hands and jet packs, Kryptonian robots, the obligatory love interest with Lois Lane, and plenty of Krypto tossed in for good measure. And we haven’t even seen Supergirl yet!

Alongside the trailer, we also recently received the IMAX poster for ‘Superman’, which shows the Man of Steel and his faithful pooch Krypto sitting on a rock in Earth’s orbit, looking down on his adopted home.

“Superman” drops into theaters on July 11, 2025 (Image credit: DC Studios/IMAX)

DC Studios’ “Superman” lands in theaters July 11 and co-stars Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Pa Kent), Neva Howell (Ma Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), and Milly Alcock (Supergirl), who’ll star in 2026’s “Woman of Tomorrow” movie.