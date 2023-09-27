Aldi’s 2022 financial results, released on Monday, show operating profit in the UK almost tripled year-on-year to £178.7million.

The low-cost German retailer recently overtook Morrisons to become the country’s fourth-largest retailer, with a 10.2 percent market share as of August, according to Kantar.

With food price inflation peaking at 19.2 percent in March – a 45-year high – cost-conscious households have been flocking to budget supermarkets, with Aldi alongside Lidl as the fastest-growing brands.

Aldi’s 1,000th store opened in Woking earlier this month, and the company has just upped its long-term UK target from 1,200 to 1,500.

But in the face of fierce competition, just how much cheaper are the German disruptors than the “big four” today?