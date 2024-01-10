Bollywood achieved India’s highest-grossing film after a long gap. It is widely known that the Bollywood industry is a vast market, and Bollywood has dominated Indian cinema from the beginning. Still, recently, South Cinema started making pan-India movies and gave tough competition to the Hindi film industry. Bollywood achieved India’s highest-grossing film after a long gap.

From the Baahubali Series, South Indian films started dominating Bollywood. Bollywood did not score India’s biggest grosser for a calendar year in recent years. Finally, the industry scored with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan this year.

Shah Rukh Khan Dominated Box Office In 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he became first actor to deliver 525 cr nett domestic and 1050 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan! If those blockbusters were not enough, SRK scored hattrick with Dunki in December as film zoomed past 445 cr worldwide gross in 18 days itself.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with the marquee award for CNN-News18 ‘Indian of the Year’ (IOTY) awards. The 13th edition of India’s premier television award was held on January 10, 2024, to recognise exceptional contributions of remarkable individuals across seven categories – Business, Entertainment, Sports, Youth Icon, Rising Sports Star, Social Change, and Climate Warriors.

This year, the awards evening witnessed the presence of renowned filmmaker Mani Ratman along with Khan and others.

This year, the nominees for ‘Indian of the Year 2023’ were entertainment stars such as Deepika Padukone, Mani Ratnam, sports stars such as Neeraj Chopra, Shubman Gill, rising sports stars such as R Praggnanandhaa, Shafali Verma, business tycoons such as Dinesh Kumar Khara, environmental champions like Arun Krishnamurthy, and social change catalysts such as Dr R Ravi Kannan, Menaka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju, reflect the diverse tapestry of India’s excellence.

Shah Rukh Khan Speaks Heart Out At The Event

Shah Rukh said, “”It’s been a long time since I’ve won an award; meri picture abhi baki hai,” says #ShahRukhKhan (@iamsrk) upon winning the CNN-News18 #IndianOfTheYear2023 award🏆🎉”

“I don’t just feel like Indian of the year, I am an Indian of all the ages gone by. I will be the Indian of all the years to come. I am an Indian of all ages.”

‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year’ has a rich legacy of honouring exceptional individuals across various fields. The 2023 winners were revealed at the star-studded grand awards ceremony.

A ground-breaking feature of this year’s event was the distinctive blend of expert judgment and public voting, where 50% of the decision-making power lies with the discerning audience, and the remaining 50% is entrusted to a distinguished panel of judges.

The esteemed panel of jurors comprised iconic figures, including Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve, Screenwriter and Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Retd Supreme Court Juge Indu Malhotra, Former Indian Athlete and Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India Anju Bobby George, Chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sanjiv Goenka, and Environmental Activist and Lawyer, Afroz Shah. Their collective wisdom ensures a judicious selection of the most deserving awardees.

