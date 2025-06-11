The most recent expansion of U.S. nuclear generation, at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle, cost $35 billion and took 15 years to build. Despite the cost, there is rising support in the United States for nuclear energy but falling approval for other forms of emissions-free energy, including solar and wind. (Kristi E. Swartz / Floodlight)

There were wide partisan splits on several topics. In March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would scale back environmental regulations . Pew asked whether it was possible to do that and still protect air and water quality: 77% of Republicans said yes, and 67% of Democrats said no.

Pew didn’t ask the respondents why their attitudes have shifted. But Kennedy said in Pew’s past surveys, Republicans have expressed concern about the economic impacts of climate change policies and transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Mike Murphy, a Republican consultant and electric vehicle backer, said when the environmental benefits of clean technologies are touted, it polarizes Republicans. Instead, Murphy said messages should be about pocketbook issues — like lower fuel costs — and jobs.

“It’s hard for pro-climate people to understand,” said Murphy, who has advised dozens of state and national GOP campaigns, including John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid. “[They think] we just need to shout louder and hit people over the head about climate, climate, climate. The key is you want to talk about jobs and national security and other events that naturally resonate a lot more with right-of-center people.”

That’s what Murphy’s groups, the EV Politics Project and the American EV Jobs Alliance , are trying to do to depoliticize electric vehicles. ​“Whenever electric cars are seen through a climate lens,” Murphy said, ​“their appeal narrows.”

It’s a strategy also being used by the Electrification Coalition , a left-of-center pro-EV group. Ben Prochazka, the coalition’s executive director, echoed Murphy’s strategy, adding that EVs have ​“become overly politicized and caught in the culture wars, impacting markets and ultimately hurting our ability to realize their many benefits for all Americans.”

Prochazka noted that once introduced to EVs, consumers support them: ​“EV drivers love their vehicles, with more than eight out of 10 reporting that their next car will also be electric.”

Perhaps those practical messages are getting through. In the Pew survey, electric vehicles were the one item that saw an uptick in support — 4 percentage points in the past year.

But popular support might not be enough to stop Congress from killing a $7,500 electric vehicle credit, which Murphy said would be ​“policy disaster.”

Republicans, he said, are in a ​“real squeeze,” because ​“they don’t have enough money for the tax cuts the president has promised.”

Said Murphy: ​“It’s easier for Republicans to cut Biden electric cars … than it is for them to cut more Medicaid.”

Gillingham is still optimistic that solar, wind and other greenhouse gas-reducing technologies will move forward — because they are the cheapest.