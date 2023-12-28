“The Colorado Republican Party said it had asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to hear an appeal of the bombshell decision from the Colorado Supreme Court ordering former President Donald Trump’s removal from the state’s primary ballot. The state court ruled that he was ineligible to hold office because he had engaged in insurrection,” the New York Times reports.

“The justices are likely to agree to hear the case, given the importance of the question it presents and the need for a nationwide answer to it.”

