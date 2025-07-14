NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Education Department to fire half of its workforce on Monday, a move that advances President Donald Trump’s plans to dismantle the department.

The high court’s decision in McMahon v. State of New York was issued 6-3 along ideological lines.

It arose from a lawsuit brought by 20 Democrat-led states, who asked the court to halt the Education Department’s plans to lay off half of its employees and eventually shutter altogether.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.