A first-of-its-kind study by La Trobe University has shown the critical contribution surfers make to beach safety in Victoria.

The research, published this week in Safety Science, collected data from 562 recreational surfers from 2020 to 2023.

Researchers found that for every 100 surfs, respondents on average gave beachgoers safety advice 11.6 times, first aid 0.4 times and assistance in the water 1.1 times.

With more than 6.3 million surfs carried out each year in Victoria, researchers estimate that this could equate to more than 70,000 assists and almost 25,500 cases of first-aid provided by surfers annually.

This is the first study to quantify surfer beach-safety actions, providing real-world implications of their impact.

“The results of this study provide an important and much-needed estimate of the rate of safety actions of Victorian surfers to beach users and the wider community,” said Kiera Staley, Research Fellow at La Trobe Business School’s Center for Sport and Social Impact.

“Our study clearly demonstrates that surfers are a valuable water safety resource through the help they provide to people experiencing difficulty in the water.”

More than 95% of Australia’s beaches lack professional lifeguard supervision, leaving bystanders as the primary emergency responders in unpatrolled locations.

Although they make a vital contribution to saving lives, bystander rescues often expose untrained individuals to hazardous conditions without the training and equipment available to professionals. Sometimes, bystanders become victims themselves.

While more than 45,000 active volunteer surf lifesavers and 1,350 professional lifeguards provided services at beaches across Australia in 2024, an estimated 740,000 surfers were on the coastline, across patrolled and unpatrolled locations.

This study helps to quantify surfers’ impact on community safety. In addition, it shows the benefits of first aid and board rescue training on their ability and willingness to assist.

Surfers in the research assisted someone experiencing difficulty in the water 341 times over the three-year survey period.

Those with a board rescue qualification provided beach safety advice 29% more often and first aid three times as much as those who weren’t trained in board rescue.

Kiera said the study built a case for all surfers to receive free first aid and rescue training.

“Surfers are a potential resource for safety action to support other beach users,” Kiera said.

“When it comes to assisting people experiencing difficulty in the water, surfers are generally proficient swimmers with good beach hazard knowledge.

“This research can inform future beach safety strategies and educational initiatives.”

Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson said surfers were fully aware of their impact on beach safety.

“This study highlights the extent of that role and the contribution surfers make each year to water safety,” Adam said.

“Surfers are in the water all year round and often at unpatrolled beaches, while also in possession of a surfboard, which is the perfect flotation device to assist in a rescue.

“Teaching surfers and beachgoers how to keep themselves safe—and how to perform a rescue if required—is key to keeping beaches safe across the country.”

