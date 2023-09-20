Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

The lunchtime scores DIVISION ONE Chelmsford: Essex 447-9 dec v Hampshire Old Trafford: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire play abandoned Lord’s: Middlesex 121 v Warwickshire 180-6 Taunton: Somerset 214-2 v Kent start delayed The Oval: Surrey v Northamptonshire 306-7 DIVISION TWO The County Ground: Derbyshire v Sussex play abandoned Grace Road: Leicestershire v Yorkshire 155-9 no play before lunch New Road: Worcestershire 104-1 v Durham no play before lunch

Lunch Time for everyone to enjoy some good carbs. Warwickshire have recovered well at Lord’s – Tim Murtagh reduced them to 95-6, still 26 behind Middlesex, but Will Rhodes (75*) and Danny Briggs (44*) have taken them to 180-6. Breaking news in NW London where officers are poised to arrest a 42 year old man for questioning over the unexplained demise of a number of visitors from the West Midlands. Northants are frustrating Surrey at the Oval. They were 195-7 when Justin Broad fell to Tom Lawes this morning, but Karun Nair’s thrilling 107* and Tom Taylor’s punchy unbeaten 65 have taken them to 306-7. Essex declared on 447-9 against Hampshire at Chelmsford, but you already know this because you are reading every word of this live blog, right? There has been no play in any of the other games, and it has already been abandoned in Manchester and Derby.

Essex have declared on 447-9 against Hampshire at Chelmsford. Matt Critchley hit 99, Simon Harmer 62 and Umesh Yadav a six-laden 51.

Watch Karun Nair reach a memorable hundred at the Oval Updated at 07.36 EDT

The latest scores DIVISION ONE Chelmsford: Essex 434-8 v Hampshire

Matt Critchley felt to Liam Dawson for 99 Old Trafford: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire no play before lunch Lord’s: Middlesex 121 v Warwickshire 162-6

Tim Murtagh 5-44 Taunton: Somerset 214-2 v Kent start delayed The Oval: Surrey v Northamptonshire 300-7

Karun Nair (remember him?) 104* DIVISION TWO The County Ground: Derbyshire v Sussex play abandoned Grace Road: Leicestershire v Yorkshire 155-9 no play before lunch New Road: Worcestershire 104-1 v Durham no play before lunch

Wicket for Surrey! Jamie Overton dives low at second slip and flicks the ball to Ben Foakes … who reacts brilliantly to take the catch! Justin Broad goes for 17 to hand Tom Lawes his fourth wicket. Northamptonshire are 194-7 as Tom Taylor comes to the crease. It’s worth watching that catch, if you can. So good.

Apologies, but I am going to disappear for a couple of hours to go to the memorial service of this fine Guardian servant and charming man. The office, or those of them left holding the tiller, will try to update but please do chat on BTL. I’ll be back after lunch.

A wicket! It’s Murtagh of course. Barnard lbw. Age does not weary him. Warwickshire enter major wobble territory, 87-5.

Something here for Glamorgan fans to chew over. Incidentally, I had totally missed the fact that Matthew Maynard was stepping down after five years in charge.

Sun is beaming merrily down at The Oval but delayed starts elsewhere I’m afraid, at Old Trafford, at Taunton, at Derby, at Grace Road and at New Road.

Tuesday’s round-up Rain spilled over the country, like a badly kept secret. But it wasn’t enough to stop games fizzing into life in the Championship’s penultimate round. Leicestershire, powered by victory in the One-Day Cup, and needing a win to stay in the promotion hunt, reduced Yorkshire to 155 for 9 at Grace Road, with four wickets to Will Davis. Finlay Bean top-scored with 40, passing 1,000 runs for the season in the process. Worcestershire, their rivals for promotion, made a bright start against Durham, though not as explosive as the unexploded second world war shell discovered in the nearby River Severn. Jake Libby, lucky to survive a run-out appeal, also passed 1,000 runs – for the second time in three seasons. A thousand runs too for Tom Westley (50), but the Chelmsford plaudits went to Adam Rossington, who at last wrestled off a difficult season with a hundred to put Essex in a good position against Hampshire. Essex are chasing Division One leaders Surrey, who reduced battling Northamptonshire to 171 for six, with a second consecutive half-century for Karun Nair. Middlesex, fired out for 121, largely by Olly Hannon-Dalby, were given life by Tim Murtagh, in his last appearance at Lord’s, who worried Warwickshire with three for 17. Tom Lammonby made his first hundred of the season, for Somerset against struggling Kent at Taunton.

Scores on the doors DIVISION ONE Chelmsford: Essex 310-6 v Hampshire Old Trafford: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire no play Tuesday Lord’s: Middlesex 121 v Warwickshire 72-4 Taunton: Somerset 214-2 v Kent The Oval: Surrey v Northamptonshire 171-6 DIVISION TWO The County Ground: Derbyshire v Sussex no play Tuesday Grace Road: Leicestershire v Yorkshire 155-9 New Road: Worcestershire 104-1 v Durham