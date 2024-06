The Grayscale-Harris Poll survey, conducted in April-May 2024, reveals crucial insights into American likely voters’ views on cryptocurrency and its potential impact on the upcoming presidential election. The survey, involving over 2,000 adults, highlights key trends such as high interest in crypto among young, minority, male, and Democratic voters. Significant findings include 97% of likely […]





Discover more from Today Headline Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.