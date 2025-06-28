



Only one in 10 U.S. adults correctly identified testicular cancer as most commonly affecting men under age 40, according to a survey released June16 by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James).

The survey included 1,008 respondents aged ≥18 years. Results showed that only 13% of participants correctly identified testicular cancer as most commonly affecting men under age 40. Six in 10 respondents (63%) correctly identified that testicular cancer is often curable if caught early, while just over half (54%) correctly said that monthly self-checks should be conducted. Younger adults (aged 18 to 29 years) were more likely than all other age groups to incorrectly agree with the statement that testicular cancer symptoms are always painful (18%).

“Testicular cancer does not typically come with painful symptoms,” Shawn Dason, M.D., from OSUCCC—James, said in a statement. “That’s why routine self-exams are so important to detect any lumps or changes to the testicle. If you feel something out of the ordinary, like a lump or bump, or if the testicle changes in size, call your doctor.”

